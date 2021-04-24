GUEST VIEW: Mayor Absher: Marion is poised for success

In addition to the return of the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, we are also excited for the reopening of the Pavilion.

While that facility has played an essential role during the pandemic as a vaccination site, we are ecstatic to see the various trade shows, weddings, and expos return to the Pavilion later this year.

Another facility we are proud to highlight is the Marion Senior Citizen Center, which has transformed itself over the last year as they offer unique experiences to our senior residents. Similarly, the Hub Recreation Center is poised to serve our “Hubbers” and visitors like never before.

On the west side of town, we continue to see remarkable growth, expansion, and development. The former Illinois Centre Mall has an exciting future and will be the Oasis of new commerce and experiences for years to come.

From the Oasis Drive-In to other exciting planned developments, we are on the cusp of a complete revitalization of the mall and surrounding areas. This summer will also mark the return of Miner’s baseball and Wild softball at Rent One Park.