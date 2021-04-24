GUEST VIEW: Mayor Absher: Marion is poised for success

As we have turned the page on 2020, the city of Marion has many exciting projects on the horizon.
We will be undertaking several projects downtown intended to bring commerce and families back to the Square.
Soon, the Marion Cultural and Civic Center will be back to offering a wide range of live entertainment with our existing restaurants and a few additions, we’re excited to offer a unique night out to our residents and our visitors.
Additionally, the city will begin a project to better define the driving and pedestrian lanes making the Square safer for everyone.
We will also be adding water features this summer and fall that will surround the Clock Tower that will offer unique water, light and music shows, and ice skating in winter that will further accentuate Tower Square as a “place to be.”
Continuing our transformation of the Square, we will also undertake the renovation of the First Southern Bank building which will be the new home of City Hall in 2022. Our investments paired with an impressive number of private developments will result in a remarkable step in Marion’s future all while paying homage to our history.
We truly believe downtown, with the Square as its centerpiece, will be not only relevant again, but revitalized, compelling, and exciting for the next 100 years.
In addition to the return of the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, we are also excited for the reopening of the Pavilion.
While that facility has played an essential role during the pandemic as a vaccination site, we are ecstatic to see the various trade shows, weddings, and expos return to the Pavilion later this year.
Another facility we are proud to highlight is the Marion Senior Citizen Center, which has transformed itself over the last year as they offer unique experiences to our senior residents. Similarly, the Hub Recreation Center is poised to serve our “Hubbers” and visitors like never before.
On the west side of town, we continue to see remarkable growth, expansion, and development. The former Illinois Centre Mall has an exciting future and will be the Oasis of new commerce and experiences for years to come.
From the Oasis Drive-In to other exciting planned developments, we are on the cusp of a complete revitalization of the mall and surrounding areas. This summer will also mark the return of Miner’s baseball and Wild softball at Rent One Park.
While we are excited to see new developments, reopenings, and expansions we are so thankful for our merchants, big and small, who weathered the storm in 2020 and we are thankful for the continued support of our small businesses and honored to support them. They are the lifeblood of our local economy and we value each and every one of them, every day.
The future is brighter in Marion and Williamson County as it is one of the few counties in the state to see anticipated population growth.
As such, we continue to work with area partners to bring good-paying, sustainable jobs to our region. More jobs mean more families, more families will bring an even greater need for affordable housing.
We continue to work daily on new solutions to bring affordable and safe housing to Marion. We are working with partners on the State level to find solutions that will further solidify Marion as a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.
Marion’s brightest days are ahead, and it is the honor of my life to serve our town and my neighbors.
Mike Absher is the mayor of Marion.