Guest View | Mike Bost: Biden poorly planned our withdrawal from Afghanistan

Ignoring these facts and plowing ahead with a poorly planned withdrawal has put American servicemembers at risk. It has condemned allied Afghan interpreters, soldiers, and journalists to certain death. It has sacrificed the rights of Afghan women and girls. It has emboldened terrorists, set back our intelligence networks, and weakened our nation’s standing on the world stage.

Over the past 18 months, as our footprint in the region was winding down, the U.S. military saw no casualties in Afghanistan. Now we have 7,000 troops on the ground or scrambling en route, twice the number that were there at the beginning of the year – and this time under much more dire circumstances.

American citizens, our Afghan allies, and their families have been told that their safe passage to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul cannot be guaranteed. Some have even made it to the gates only to be turned away and beaten by Taliban forces. We have known for years that we would need to help those we made promises to; a bipartisan coalition in Congress has pressed for answers from the administration for months, to no avail.