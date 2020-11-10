Guest View | Mike Bost: Honoring and serving veterans

But we can’t wait to provide care to veterans once they are already struggling. We must be proactive. That’s why I introduced the VA Precision Medicine Act, which will help the VA better identify veterans who face higher mental health risks. Modern medicine and scientific research have made it possible to identify patients who are at a higher risk for a variety of health conditions, like depression or PTSD. This legislation would require the VA to implement these practices so that we can get veterans the care they need sooner so that they are less likely to become part of that statistic.

As the top Republican on the Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee, I’m also working to ensure that our veterans receive the benefits and care they have rightly earned. I was proud to help introduce the Veteran Benefits Enhancement and Expansion Act in August. This package includes bipartisan and bicameral proposals to cut red tape for education, life insurance, and disability benefits and exams for veterans.

This is progress. But we have plenty of work left to do. We need to continue streamlining efforts to provide our veterans their benefits; provide a yearly cost-of-living adjustment to them and their families; ensure we are hiring more highly qualified staff at VA medical centers; and modernizing outdated systems so that they work for the veterans who use them.