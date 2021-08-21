Guest View | Mike Bost: Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice

The 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks is less than a month away. Over the course of two decades, the blood, sweat, and sacrifice of America’s military has kept us safe. But President Biden’s historic bungling of a withdrawal from Afghanistan has put our security at risk and plunged Afghanistan right back to where it was in 2001 – under the crushing control of the Taliban.
The question is not whether we should work towards a withdrawal from Afghanistan. We all want our troops home safely as quickly as possible. The question is how do we do so safely, ensuring that America’s national security interests are protected, that our intelligence networks are preserved, and that a volatile region of the world is not destabilized further.
For months, President Biden has been telling the American people that everything is under control. On July 8th, after the president ordered the military to flee our secure airfield at Bagram in the middle of the night, he said "the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely."
However, it appears the president may have been too stubborn or out-of-touch to accept the realities on the ground. Media reports indicated that the intelligence community was sounding the alarm about the rapid gains the Taliban was making in conquering Afghan provinces. The Pentagon acknowledged that the Taliban had “governance designs certainly of a national scale.”
Ignoring these facts and plowing ahead with a poorly planned withdrawal has put American servicemembers at risk. It has condemned allied Afghan interpreters, soldiers, and journalists to certain death. It has sacrificed the rights of Afghan women and girls. It has emboldened terrorists, set back our intelligence networks, and weakened our nation’s standing on the world stage.
Over the past 18 months, as our footprint in the region was winding down, the U.S. military saw no casualties in Afghanistan. Now we have 7,000 troops on the ground or scrambling en route, twice the number that were there at the beginning of the year – and this time under much more dire circumstances.
American citizens, our Afghan allies, and their families have been told that their safe passage to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul cannot be guaranteed. Some have even made it to the gates only to be turned away and beaten by Taliban forces. We have known for years that we would need to help those we made promises to; a bipartisan coalition in Congress has pressed for answers from the administration for months, to no avail.
The invisible wounds of war have been ripped open for thousands of our nation’s veterans. Our Gold Star families and those who lost their friends feel the pain. This is a burden that they should not have to bear. Our military did not sacrifice for nothing. They performed their duties under administrations of both parties who told them their mission was worthy of the sacrifice.
To our military men and women on the ground ensuring safe passage for American citizens and our allies, we pray for you. To our veterans and families of those who served, we are here for you. The limbs and lives lost were not for naught. We are eternally grateful for the sacrifices you made to defend our nation and ensure safety and security for those around the world.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost is a ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. He has represented the 12 counties of Illinois’ 12th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2015. Prior to Congress, Rep. Bost served in the U.S. military, and as a first responder, local businessman and state representative.