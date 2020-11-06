Guest View: Remembering the 'frozen Chosin'

That was only the beginning of a desperate fight against a relentless foe, fought in the rugged North Korean terrain where temperatures dropped as low as 40 below zero.

“It was a combination of hell,” said Greenwood. “It's bad enough just trying to survive during that condition. … That cold weather just plays on you.”

“You're sleeping on the ground, and it's just a gradual deterioration of your body,” he continued. “… And then when the people are shooting at you at the same time, it's a nightmare. But when you look around, you see your other guys doing the same thing, and if they can do it, you know, by God, you can do it.”

Greenwood and his buddies kept their sector of the road open, then fought their way south along with the rest of the UN forces, with the Marines taking their casualties and their equipment with them. Over 2,900 Americans died during the battle, and thousands more were wounded. Another 7,000 Marines suffered cold weather injuries, including Greenwood, who ended up with a case of “walking pneumonia.” His lungs have been scarred ever since.

“I'm not a hero,” Carl stated at the end of his interview. “I didn't do anything that anybody else didn't do.” The Marine Corps takes a different view, however. They consider the fight at the Chosin Reservoir to be one of their finest moments, a heroic stand against overwhelming odds.

Mark DePue is the Director of Oral History at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. You can hear Carl Greenwood’s entire story, as well as hundreds of other veterans, at the program’s web site at www.oralhistory.illinois.gov.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0