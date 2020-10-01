Guest View: Setting for Madigan hearings in House committee resemble proceedings to impeach Blagojevich

I had a front row seat, literally, to corruption in Illinois, when in 2008 I served on the Illinois House committee that recommended impeachment of disgraced Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Now, with the new Illinois panel to investigate Illinois House speaker Mike Madigan, it's deja vu all over again, as Yogi once observed. Here is what I saw back then, and see now.

Absolutely no one should be surprised. This is Illinois, and we have become used to this type of story.

Speaker Madigan actually made the decision to deal with Blagojevich. But, it literally took a pair of handcuffs on the wrists of the governor for Madigan to decide to form a Special Investigative Committee to determine if the behavior warranted impeachment.

The work of that committee took just weeks. The atmosphere was tense, and media coverage was colossal. It was the first impeachment of a governor in the nearly 200-year history of Illinois. Committee members voted unanimously to recommend the impeachment of Blagojevich. Evidence of wrongdoing was overwhelming and breathtaking. The House then voted near unanimously to impeach Blagojevich. The lone holdout vote was from Debbie Mell, the governor’s sister-in-law.