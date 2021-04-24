GUEST VIEW: Steven Mitchell: Carbondale businesses’ resilience in the face of uncertainty

Local banks and other lenders helped address businesses’ need for cash by working with mortgage holders to reduce monthly payments. They also helped by ensuring that a large number of local businesses received emergency Federal financial assistance.

The city of Carbondale understood that at the local level there is no difference between public health and the economy. city officials worked to provide grant assistance, reduce regulatory requirements, respond to requests for assistance, and connect businesses with available resources concerning grant information, mitigation measures and other related issues.

The businesses’ response to this adversity became a source of strength and helped to develop an enhanced sense of community. Many invested their unexpected free time to help address food insecurity that was felt by those who had lost their income, or to make long-delayed improvements to their businesses. Others worked tirelessly to help fellow business owners adapt by sharing what they’ve learned over social media.

There’s little doubt that Carbondale’s business community has been impacted by the adversities of COVID-19. But because of Carbondale business owners’ sheer determination and resourcefulness, combined with assistance from the city, emergency funding from the state and federal government, and partnerships with local financial institutions, your favorite businesses will come back stronger than ever and be here to serve you for a long time to come.

Steven Mitchell is the economic development director for the city of Carbondale.

