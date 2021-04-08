Guest View | Washington Post: An extra half-million dead

We can probably also blame the virus for 13,000 extra deaths from diabetes, a known covid-19 risk factor. But what about the reported rise in traffic fatalities, most of which probably weren't feverish patients crashing their cars on the way to the emergency room? A more likely culprit is the faster speeds and reckless driving enabled by suddenly open roads.

In some cases, we may never know whether to blame the virus, or our reaction to it. Notably, Alzheimer's deaths increased 10% from 2019. Dementia patients are, of course, especially likely to live in nursing homes, among the places hardest hit by covid-19. But when those nursing homes isolated patients in their rooms to keep the virus from spreading, it was particularly catastrophic for those suffering with dementia. For frail individuals who can't pass their days Facetiming friends or browsing the Internet, isolation was a profound torture that might have sent them into decline even if they never got covid-19.

Moving beyond the medical, we will have to reckon with the sharp spike in homicide across dozens of American cities. How much should we attribute to covid-19, how much to prior trends, how much to the deterioration of police-community relations or some other factor?