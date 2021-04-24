GUEST VIEW: William Lo: Pandemic was a 'hard reset' for restaurant industry — it taught us survival

They have made us more resilient, and our futures are looking brighter as we continue to grow and adapt within our new normal.

But the question remains: Why do we do this? It’s not for the money, it’s not the hours, and it definitely isn’t due to the ease of running a restaurant.

It is because of you.

Being able to feed you and your families is a privilege. Nothing makes us happier than watching you and your families grow. We love being able to grow with you and even consider you part of our own family.

At New Kahala, I’ve had the pleasure of being there for many first dates and years later watching their kids grow up into adults and having a family of their own.

Seeing them every time is like seeing my own family and makes my day each and every time.

Each day we open our doors, not knowing if anyone will show up, and you continue to come out in droves. As tough as the last year has been, you have all found ways to support us-- whether it was by utilizing new curbside, take-out, or delivery options that allowed us to remain open, yet offer a minor amount of protection to our staff and customers.

Thousands of you have posted on the wildly popular Facebook group, Southern Illinois Eats.