It’s National Pollinator Week; join farmers in making a difference

With such a high reliance on these creatures for food production, it is no surprise farmers are committed to doing their part to protect pollinators.

Last month, the Illinois Farm Bureau submitted data on behalf of our state’s agriculture sector to the Illinois Monarch Project for the USFWS Monarch Conservation Database. The report detailed efforts made by farmers and others in the Illinois ag sector to protect pollinators like monarch butterflies throughout the state.

The data shows that from 2014 to 2019, more than 850,000 acres in Illinois were registered in the Conservation Reserve Program and more than 100,000 acres were enrolled in the Pollinator Habitat Program (CP-42). An additional 741 acres were also established as pollinator habitat outside of these federal initiatives.

It is thanks to the voluntary efforts of farmers and foresters, in addition to agriculture groups and state agencies, that pollinators remain protected with the habitat they need to support our food system.

Now that you know more about the role pollinators and farmers have in producing the fresh produce you will likely enjoy this summer, you might be asking yourself how you can get involved in protecting pollinators.