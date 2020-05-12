Jim Nowlan: A time to reset America’s broken politics

Candidates at the local level, for school board and city council, for example, often still do stand for office. And when I was running for the Legislature more than half a century ago, my opponents and I never said a bad word about one another. To do so was bad form. As a young candidate for the Legislature, I was able to raise enough money at beer-and-skittles, $5-a-pop fundraisers to run a campaign and pay for some ads and billboards.

Today, I fear, running for office, to win at all costs, has become more important than serving in office.

However, after largely ignoring the worldwide spread of the coronavirus for some time, Congress and the president did prove that, in the face of crisis, they could put polarization aside, come together and act boldly to address the problem.

Which takes me to the past. Pietas was one of the hallowed virtues of the Roman Republic. If I have it right, it meant something like, “Rome before self. Unselfishness in public life.” The virtues appear to have been honored most by Roman leaders from about 500 to 150 BC. For example, the general Cincinnatus was called twice from his farm, during existential crises in the mid-400s BC, to lead the Romans in repelling and smiting down enemies. Each time, the job done, the general quietly returned to the farm, giving up his dictatorial powers as granted by the Senate.