Jim Nowlan: Choose your research partners, and do-si-do

The three Illinois institutions are true, big-deal multi-billion-dollar operations in a world that is being transformed at warp speed by digital, quantum and DNA bits. Their rankings near the top are absolutely essential to the future of Chicago and Illinois.

University rankings are all flawed, not least because they compare apples and oranges; for example, University of Chicago has no engineering school, while University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign until recently had no medical school. Yet, higher rankings equal prestige, more research grants and capacity to recruit the absolute best scholars. These research schools are measured not by their teaching quality but by their research output and discoveries.

University competition for talent is brutal. Campuses steal budding star scholars and their labs in the dark of night, all the time. I am amazed that UIUC continues to hang on so well among the big boys, after two recent years without any state funding, caused by political stalemate in Springfield. It is a testament to Killeen and his academic leaders in the sciences and engineering.