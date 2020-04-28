Jim Nowlan: Pandemic identifies faults that must be addressed

Third, we need to reset our politics. Recent actions by Congress and the president to address the coronavirus illustrate that we can rise above polarization, that governance is indeed more important than politics (though it should be noted that it is always easier to spend big money than to pay for it later).

Yet, unless a crisis slaps us in the face, as at present, elected officials seem incapable of taking forceful action on the big issues. Putting men on the moon and building anything akin to our interstate highway system seems today far beyond the grasp of elected officials.

Maybe because of the huge amounts of money often necessary now to win election into Congress and our state legislatures, lawmakers are more than ever fixated on governing so as to stay in office. That sounds good, democratic, you might say, yet it isn’t good. Most in the public have no idea what needs to be done. They want life to go on as painlessly as possible.

Big issues such as fiscal sufficiency for Social Security and Medicare, and imperative investments in technological research won’t be tackled effectively without some pain. That’s what leadership is about. And sometimes, as with Winston Churchill’s fall from power after leading England through World War II, leaders have to fall on their swords to get big jobs done.

More candidates in our country need to tell voters what they need to hear, not what they want to hear. Otherwise, we in America will continue sleep-walking across the fault lines of our own national decline.

Jim Nowlan is a retired professor, former state legislator and senior aide to three unindicted governors. He is president of Stark County Communications, a member of the Illinois Press Association. He can be reached at jnowlan3@gmail.com.