Jim Nowlan: To tax or not to tax? Pritzker’s graduated tax fails on all counts.

Inadequate: The tax on the highest-end earners will generate about $3 billion annually. But the state needs about $5 billion to $6 billion to straighten out its mess (even before the coronavirus). So, next year, Pritzker will have to increase taxes further, something he implied he wouldn’t need to do. Or, kick the can down the road with pension appropriation holidays, pushing Illinois debt to junk status.

It would drive people out of our state, often to Florida and Texas, which have no income tax. According to a Wirepoints analysis of IRS tax migration data, nearly one-third of the net outflow of 43,000 filers from our state in 2018 had incomes of more than $100,000 and represented almost 80 percent of the $5.6 billion in net income that departed the state that year.

What to do about a fiscal system that has been all screwed up, at least since I voted for the original income tax, as a young member of the Illinois House in 1969?

First, defeat the constitutional amendment, and in two years maybe put a graduated tax proposal on the ballot that has limits, say 2-to-1, or whatever.