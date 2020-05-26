Jim Nowlan: What can we learn from The Big Disruption?

Yet, I feel we have been treated like dummies in all this, simply told from on high how we must behave. So far as I can tell, we have not been asked, nor were restaurateurs, retailers, people who deal with the public intimately, if we have any ideas for keeping distant from the virus.

Even if we had nothing useful to offer, the gesture of including us in the response to the virus would increase our willingness to adopt the “We’re all in this together” mantra.

We could send our suggestions to our state legislators and members of Congress. They and their staffs could sift the wheat from the chaff and move any good ideas up the chain.

My single offering about appropriate behavior would be to put the onus on you and me: Caveat emptor — let the buyer beware. If one fears an encounter, avoid it. If one is willing to take the risk, as part of life, take it, and suffer any consequences.

As for who has been affected: government employees and pensioners are generally OK. Farmers and maybe big business will be taken care of with all the federal money on which the ink is still drying.

Not so for most small business people, to whom my heart goes out. I heard on the radio (source not given) that 100,000 mom-and-pop-type businesses had already closed, for good.