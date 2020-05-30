John Pfeifer: There's still much to teach

What has for way too long been an underlying feeling among many African-Americans has now been given voice. “I can’t breathe” is no longer just a euphemism used to describe systemic conditions that mete out justice to African-Americans too infrequently and violence far too consistently. “I can’t breathe” again has a voice — or more accurately had a voice — named George Floyd. He died six years after black man Eric Garner died during a New York City arrest; an apprehension during which Garner stated “I Can’t Breathe” 11 separate times while laying face down on the sidewalk.
And while violent deaths among blacks is not new, this week’s Minneapolis and Central Park episodes are a reminder that we will not “accidentally” stumble upon a solution.
African-American women who are victims of intimate partner violence are also disproportionately and far more negatively affected. According to CDC statistics compiled over a 12-year period, black women are three times more likely to die as a result of imitate partner violence than a white woman.
In a startling case of understatement, that CDC report discussion section begins by saying “homicide is the most severe health outcome of violence against women.” For an organization such as The Women’s Center, where use of the word “survivor” is emphasized in an effort to empower and provide hope, far too many black women are never afforded the chance wear that label. They die a victim.
In cases of rape, black women experience a set of circumstances that yet again is disadvantageous to those of white victims. In an article and literature review by Elizabeth Kennedy of Brandeis University, she sets the stage by saying “the story of the disparate treatment of African American rape victims must begin with slavery.” She points out that the rape of enslaved black women — by both enslaved black men and white men — was commonplace. But they were not crimes.
The situation has obviously improved, but not enough, nor fast enough.
Black women are still less likely to report their assault to a family member or a rape crisis center than their white counterpart, and far less likely to report it to police. When reported, a prosecutor is far less likely to file charges when the victim is black. When charges are files and trials held, convictions are less frequent. And even when a conviction is obtained, a perpetrator convicted of raping a black woman receives a lighter, shorter sentence.
Kennedy concludes “ Where a black man was convicted of raping a white woman, he was more likely to be charged with a felony, more likely to receive a jail term, more likely to serve his time in a state penitentiary than in a local facility, and received a longer sentence on average than defendants in cases with a different defendant-victim racial dyad.”
These are not mere CDC statistics or university research papers to those of us at The Women’s Center, however. They are a confirmation of what we see play — with very few exceptions — out before our eyes daily.
In the United States, in Illinois, and in our service area here in southern part of the state, violence will find African Americans with greater frequency and with more severe consequences than it will find Caucasians.
Even in a pandemic, blacks lose. According to The American Public Media Research Lab, through May 26, Black Americans had a COVID-19 mortality rate 2.4 times higher than White Americans.
The Women’s Center’s mission is to end domestic and sexual violence, and we stress that education is the key to ending violence.
We apparently still have much to teach, and all of us much to learn.
For now, we stand with our black survivors and victims, with Ahmaud Arbery and a future in which black men can jog safely. We stand with Christian Cooper and a future in which black bird-watchers can do so freely. And we stand with George Floyd and a future in which black suspects receive justice rather than an immediate death sentence.
John Pfeifer is development specialist for The Women’s Center, white, and an admitted beneficiary of 63 years of white privilege.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!