John Pfeifer: There's still much to teach

In cases of rape, black women experience a set of circumstances that yet again is disadvantageous to those of white victims. In an article and literature review by Elizabeth Kennedy of Brandeis University, she sets the stage by saying “the story of the disparate treatment of African American rape victims must begin with slavery.” She points out that the rape of enslaved black women — by both enslaved black men and white men — was commonplace. But they were not crimes.

The situation has obviously improved, but not enough, nor fast enough.

Black women are still less likely to report their assault to a family member or a rape crisis center than their white counterpart, and far less likely to report it to police. When reported, a prosecutor is far less likely to file charges when the victim is black. When charges are files and trials held, convictions are less frequent. And even when a conviction is obtained, a perpetrator convicted of raping a black woman receives a lighter, shorter sentence.

Kennedy concludes “ Where a black man was convicted of raping a white woman, he was more likely to be charged with a felony, more likely to receive a jail term, more likely to serve his time in a state penitentiary than in a local facility, and received a longer sentence on average than defendants in cases with a different defendant-victim racial dyad.”