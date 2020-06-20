Kathy Chonez: A body that can think?
Column | Alive! With Cancer

Kathy Chonez: A body that can think?

“A merry heart doeth good, like medicine, but a broken spirit dries the bones.” — Proverbs 17:22

For a good many of my now-eight-plus years living with cancer, I have often remarked that I will go toe-to-toe with cancer over which one of us gets what real estate in my body bag — but that my joy, my sense of humor and my gratitude are non-negotiable. That concept contains two subjects, namely the cancer and the “I” on the one hand and two objects, namely my body and my emotions.

In a recent column about the history of the placebo/nocebo effects, I anticipated with enthusiasm how research in sciences like cell biology, neuroscience and quantum physics were influencing medicine and challenging the very mind-body dualism I had been unwittingly and smugly reinforcing with my “toe-to-toe” remark.

In "Anatomy of an Illness," Norman Cousins wrote about how he cured his ankylosing spondylitis, a crippling connective tissue disease, with laughter. But, what does science say? Does it support Proverbs and Norman Cousins and does it matter? When we talk about the placebo effect, we are talking about mind over matter however we accomplish that and talking about it in essentially a science vacuum.

Or are we?

Science tells us that within our mind, each event, for example, a sensation of pain or joy or a memory, precipitates a new chemical pattern at several sites within the brain and throughout the body by way of neurotransmitters and messenger molecules. The bodily changes triggered by these messenger molecules are not necessarily noticeable when they cause chemical alterations that might affect temperature, blood pressure, etc. The awareness, however, that we can and do read subtle and spontaneous shifts in facial expression and changing body language supports the idea that our bodies are a physical manifestation of what we are thinking, an interesting phenomenon but not entirely divorced from mind-body dualism that I propose is so desirable.

Kathy Chonez: Recognizing the placebo/nocebo effects

Even more exciting is the fact that researchers found brain receptors for brain’s neurotransmitters and neuropeptides not only in immune system cells called monocytes, but also in organs like the heart, the intestines, the kidneys and the stomach. Unique to the immune system’s monocytes compared to organ locations, however, is their free movement through the bloodstream, accessing every cell in the body and carrying the brain’s intelligence and complexity with them.

Deepak Chopra, an endocrinologist and Ayurvedic physician, pointed out in "Quantum Healing:"

“… if being happy, sad, thoughtful, excited and so on all require the production of neuropeptides and neurotransmitters in our brain cells, then the immune cells must also be happy, sad, thoughtful, excited — indeed, they must be able to express the full range of ‘words’ that neurons do.”

This discovery expanded the concept of “intelligent cell” beyond that possessed by every cell’s DNA with its “billions of genetic bits.” DNA intelligence, however, might be thought of as a “fixed intelligence” compared to that transported by neurotransmitters and neuropeptides which reflects the full “intelligence” of the brain throughout the body. Summarized, the diversity of activities in which the brain can engage flows everywhere, leaving “footprints” in the physical body of everything we entertain in our mental universe.

In light of this phenomenal interconnectedness of body and mind, it should come as no surprise to learn that imipramine, a neurotransmitter produced by depressed people’s brains, was found in skin cells and people who complained of feeling jittery were found to have abnormally high levels of the “fight or flight” neurotransmitters/hormones epinephrine and neuroepinephrine in their adrenal glands and blood platelets, causing the same reaction. Is a depressed person depressed in all of his cells and what is the consequence of jittery blood cells flowing throughout the body?

Candace Pert, Ph.D. (1946-2013), a neuroscientist and pharmacologist, was initially known for her discovery of the opiate receptor in the brain while still a graduate student. She was featured in Bill Moyers’ PBS series "Healing and the Mind" and in the popular movie "What the Bleep Do We Know?" She is also the author of "Molecules of Emotion: the Science Behind Mind-Body Medicine" and three audio programs, "Psychosomatic Wellness," "Everything You Need to Know to Feel Go(o)d" and "Your Body Is Your Subconscious Mind."

Kathy Chonez: Just another battle we have to tame

Pert would become known as the "Mother of Psychoneuroimmunology" and also as someone who referred to the mind-body system as a “network of information,” preferring the term “bodymind,” emphasizing the virtually instantaneous connection throughout the body at the level of neuropeptides. (The transmission speed of a nerve cell carrying a thought has been clocked at 225 mph so a signal sent from head to toe takes less than 1/50th of a second.”) The irony is that the very mind housed in “bodymind” will also sometimes attempt to set itself entirely apart from the body and even from its emotions, as though insisting on dualism. As such, we might not appreciate the immediacy of the impact our thoughts have on our bodies and might try to impose some governance over the quality of our thoughts with a degree of self-sabotage being a possible outcome.

In my next column, we’ll consider the idea and consequences of a “body that can think.” Who or what controls the messages and what role might brain and body memory play or should that be “bodymind?” In the meantime, send some blessings and happy thoughts to your toes and be assured that the rest of you will benefit as well. No pill necessary.

Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.

