Kathy Chonez: A body that can think?

In light of this phenomenal interconnectedness of body and mind, it should come as no surprise to learn that imipramine, a neurotransmitter produced by depressed people’s brains, was found in skin cells and people who complained of feeling jittery were found to have abnormally high levels of the “fight or flight” neurotransmitters/hormones epinephrine and neuroepinephrine in their adrenal glands and blood platelets, causing the same reaction. Is a depressed person depressed in all of his cells and what is the consequence of jittery blood cells flowing throughout the body?

Candace Pert, Ph.D. (1946-2013), a neuroscientist and pharmacologist, was initially known for her discovery of the opiate receptor in the brain while still a graduate student. She was featured in Bill Moyers’ PBS series "Healing and the Mind" and in the popular movie "What the Bleep Do We Know?" She is also the author of "Molecules of Emotion: the Science Behind Mind-Body Medicine" and three audio programs, "Psychosomatic Wellness," "Everything You Need to Know to Feel Go(o)d" and "Your Body Is Your Subconscious Mind."