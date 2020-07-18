Kathy Chonez: A sacred space

Yes, there are days my inability to handle their pain make me wish I could absorb it all for everyone who has gone through it, gone into remission, the coveted NED (no evidence of disease), planned that long postponed trip to celebrate a hard-won victory, only to learn before departure that it’s back, that you just barely got your feet safely on the far shore when the current pulled you back into mouth sores, nausea, flatulence, the burning of painfully dry eyes, edema. . .

I haven’t suffered the agony of being dragged back into the relentless current of cancer because I never was declared NED. I have visited those who have, after it is known that the cancer has taken advantage of the hiatus, that momentary repose, like a crocodile whose eyes float just above the water, waiting for the opportune moment to spring, when you least expect it, when you are lounging in the luxury of your triumph, belittled now by the cancer.

They were there. We were visiting. They went home on Hospice. I went to their wakes, their funerals, their Masses, their memorial services and celebrations of life, each one feeling like a dress rehearsal for my own, wishing the whole time, that I could absorb their drenching sadness, fear and panic so they might, even briefly, find the joy, the wonder, the beauty, the inspiration, the amazement that is still available even to us — perhaps especially to us because we are, after all, summoned to be so invested in the moment which might be our last, that all we can see is what we love about it, the charm, the beauty, the sweet ironies, the humor and the blessing. I have no idea how I got here myself, but it is the gift I want to give and don’t know how.