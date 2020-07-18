Kathy Chonez: A sacred space

"Only those who attempt the absurd can achieve the impossible.” — Albert Einstein
Online cancer support group members share a number of things in common with online groups like Star Wars nerds, Harry Potter “Potterheads” and Dungeon and Dragons “Adventurers.” Common threads include their own jargon, a sense of family and fellowship with others steeped in and affected by a unique “culture,” a distinctive universe, a shared emotional intensity and a shared motive for membership.
The cancer support groups distinguish themselves, however, by the nature of and absence of voluntary participation in their compelling life experience, the emotional complexity triggered by that experience and the fact that a cancer patient’s avatar is a non-fictional caregiver. As for the emotional complexity, both the range and intensity can be exhausting, even with a short visit to one of the cancer groups. Contempt, fear, anxiety, agony, grief, loss, embittered resignation, desperation, humility, shame, abandonment, reverence, followed immediately by profuse apologies for “venting” can all flood a single post or comment, leaving the reader drained.
Ironically, members of all three groups consider themselves warriors of sorts, although the battles they fight are outrageously different and for Potterheads and Adventurers, only their avatars die. In cancer support groups, real death announcements are so common that even sincere condolences and prayerful responses seem hackneyed.
Since joining several cancer groups, I have realized with some surprise, that while I feel the intensity of the feelings expressed by cancer patients and their caregivers, I don’t share them and, I never have, by which I mean that, in the eight plus years since my diagnosis, I have not experienced a significant emotional response to the cancer or to any of the events I’ve experienced surrounding it. The contempt, hatred, fear, anxiety, anger, resentment, shame, hostility, isolation, etc. that seems to bind the existence of so many cancer support group members have not found fertile soil in me. This is especially remarkable given my quick and feisty emotional response to so many social, environmental, animal rights (and the list goes on) issues. The difference is that these other “arenas” are not personal afflictions and, recognizing this really advantageous emotional equanimity in the face of what most would consider a devastating diagnosis, crystallized for me why I have the following recurring reaction to the anguish of other cancer patients and their caregivers.
There are days I wish I could absorb all the cancers in the world, absorb the raw fear that seizes the newly diagnosed cancer patient, the devastation felt by those who have endured their rounds of chemo, the throwing up, the diarrhea, mouth sores, neuropathy, nosebleeds, radiation burns, indescribable fatigue, debilitating lethargy, the pretending to find glamour in the headscarf that replaces the hair, the hair fried by chemo that makes you look like your finger is stuck in a light socket, the leg spasms, scalp sores, split nails, lost teeth.
Yes, there are days my inability to handle their pain make me wish I could absorb it all for everyone who has gone through it, gone into remission, the coveted NED (no evidence of disease), planned that long postponed trip to celebrate a hard-won victory, only to learn before departure that it’s back, that you just barely got your feet safely on the far shore when the current pulled you back into mouth sores, nausea, flatulence, the burning of painfully dry eyes, edema. . .
I haven’t suffered the agony of being dragged back into the relentless current of cancer because I never was declared NED. I have visited those who have, after it is known that the cancer has taken advantage of the hiatus, that momentary repose, like a crocodile whose eyes float just above the water, waiting for the opportune moment to spring, when you least expect it, when you are lounging in the luxury of your triumph, belittled now by the cancer.
They were there. We were visiting. They went home on Hospice. I went to their wakes, their funerals, their Masses, their memorial services and celebrations of life, each one feeling like a dress rehearsal for my own, wishing the whole time, that I could absorb their drenching sadness, fear and panic so they might, even briefly, find the joy, the wonder, the beauty, the inspiration, the amazement that is still available even to us — perhaps especially to us because we are, after all, summoned to be so invested in the moment which might be our last, that all we can see is what we love about it, the charm, the beauty, the sweet ironies, the humor and the blessing. I have no idea how I got here myself, but it is the gift I want to give and don’t know how.
Joseph Campbell, professor of comparative religion and mythology encouraged people to, “Find a place inside where there’s joy and the joy will burn out the pain.” That is your “sacred space” that you can either go to “again and again” or never leave. If I could just lift the heavy fog of pain and fear, anger and sadness that keeps You from seeing it, from finding it and “rattling the bars of your [cancer] cage,” then I could ease the pain that your plight causes me.
Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.
