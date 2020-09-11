Kathy Chonez: Change will always beat irrelevance

I know several patients whose recent experiences show the extent to which the paternalistic medical paradigm is still in play and how empty the 1981 AMA declaration is. One patient was “fired” by her physician for requesting additional information on a prescription drug he recommended about which she had a number of concerns. Another patient was threatened with withdrawal of care for asking why a prescription medication was being withdrawn. I myself was told to be “grateful for the extra time you’ve had [to live] and stop complaining” when I asked about possible add-on treatments to address a problem identified in one of my tests. And, a fourth acquaintance, a cancer patient, is too afraid of her oncologist to ask any questions at all.

These patient experiences represent different geographic areas, suggesting continued widespread use of the worst of paternalistic medical practices. As notable perhaps, is the fact that all of the patients are women and all of the physicians are men. If I were a gambler, I’d call that a tell.