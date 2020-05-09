Kathy Chonez: Just another battle we have to tame

• lobbying, at a cost to us of $225 million a year to undermine legislative and regulatory agency controls over such things as reasonable drug pricing (a benefit all other countries enjoy);

• and obscenely salaried ($13 million to $27 million annually) CEOs, when patients whose premiums, co-pays and deductibles together with prescription costs sink them into unretrievable debt trying to pay, among other medical fees for life-sustaining drugs that can cost $15,000 a month and more.

Big Pharma argues the need for outrageous drug prices for new drug research and development, expenses largely met by tax-funded government research grants through NIH.

Are these changes desirable and possible? Yes! Are they self-annihilating for Big Pharma? Absolutely not! What they would accomplish is rendering Big Pharma an honest broker and ethical member of the at-large community by returning balance with the old dictum, “A fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work,” applying it equally to labor, management and the corporate entity. It would also re-establish pharmaceuticals as participatory managers of disease, the safety net over disease bumps, not the bedrock of health or health care.