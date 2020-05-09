Kathy Chonez: Just another battle we have to tame

“Leave your drugs in the chemist’s pot if you can heal the patient with food.” — Hippocrates
Penicillin was the first miracle drug. But the first blockbuster drug, patented in 1899, was Aspirin. Based on salicylic acid from white willow bark or meadowsweet and used as medicine as early as C3000 – 1500 B.C. by Egyptians and Sumerians, Bayer’s patent added an acetyl group to minimize bitterness and gastric irritation.
The United States alone produces more than 40 million pounds of aspirin yearly with over 50 million consumers just for heart attack and stroke prevention, totaling $350 million in annual sales.
That’s quite a haul for one drug from an industry developed as a spin-off from a small synthetic dye firm.
The equivalent 23 and Me ancestral profile of today’s Big Pharma has humble beginnings. In fact, the very first analgesics and antipyretics were coal tar by-product derivatives. With occupational exposure to coal tar or coal tar pitch increasing risk of multiple cancers, the long lists of possible side effects, many fatal, associated with pharmaceuticals should alert us to the wisdom of Hippocrates’ admonishment.
To respond at all successfully to that sage advice requires substantial, but not impossible changes in behavior in all three dragons, in line with the proposed new normal generated by the consequences of COVID-19.
UC Berkeley Public Policy Professor Robert Reich, former Secretary of Labor, named one of the 10 most effective Cabinet Secretaries of the 20th Century by Time magazine, published a robust criticism of the pharmaceutical industry entitled, “Why We Allow Big Pharma To Rip Us Off” at robertreich.org. Dragon slaying is essentially a call to compel narcissistic, arrogant, exploitative industries to cultivate and implement best practices that contribute to the common good as desirable, worthwhile and essential corporate goals.
For Big Pharma, it requires a full divesting of socially malignant and consumer costly practices like:
• “Product hopping”, the insignificant tweaking of a drug’s ingredients to enable extended patents as a newly formulated drug;
• “pay-for-delay” contracts with generic drug manufacturing, delaying production of cheaper versions, costing us $3.5 billion a year;
• legislative lobbying at an estimated cost to us of $225 million;
• paying doctors speaking and consulting fees, estimated to cost us $380 million over a five month period, while “assuring” us that their investment doesn’t influence physician choice of prescriptions;
• political campaign support at a cost to us of $36 million a year to influence legislative voting, favoring them over us, their constituents;
• lobbying, at a cost to us of $225 million a year to undermine legislative and regulatory agency controls over such things as reasonable drug pricing (a benefit all other countries enjoy);
• and obscenely salaried ($13 million to $27 million annually) CEOs, when patients whose premiums, co-pays and deductibles together with prescription costs sink them into unretrievable debt trying to pay, among other medical fees for life-sustaining drugs that can cost $15,000 a month and more.
Big Pharma argues the need for outrageous drug prices for new drug research and development, expenses largely met by tax-funded government research grants through NIH.
Are these changes desirable and possible? Yes! Are they self-annihilating for Big Pharma? Absolutely not! What they would accomplish is rendering Big Pharma an honest broker and ethical member of the at-large community by returning balance with the old dictum, “A fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work,” applying it equally to labor, management and the corporate entity. It would also re-establish pharmaceuticals as participatory managers of disease, the safety net over disease bumps, not the bedrock of health or health care.
And, the food industry? Oh, you guys require massive transformation away from manufactured, manipulated, processed, additive/sugar/fat-laden products packed with empty calories and addictions but little nutritional merit to assure that the nearly 242 billion new cells produced daily by the average adult are healthy. As Ann Wigmore suggested, “The food you eat can either be the safest and most powerful form of medicine or the slowest form of poison.” And frankly, the food industry poisons us throughout our lives, delivering us like widgets, with our tacit consent, to diabetes, obesity, heart/liver/kidney/cerebrovascular diseases, cancer, stroke and, to Big Pharma.
Remarkably, radical food industry transformation, best practice food production through integrated and sustainable farming methods with wide-spread food sources, close and more accessible to consuming populations are good for the environment too. It’s significant that brief sheltering in place returned clean air to many cities and brought nature and natural life out of the dark recesses to which our thoughtless, self-absorbed, over-consuming lifestyle had condemned them. And their appearance and presence delighted us.
So, how do we tame the food and pharmaceutical dragons that spend billions to protect and strengthen their killing hold on our health and welfare? We become well-informed and self-disciplined consumers. We funnel that knowledge and discipline into unrelenting outrage at bully industries and weak-willed politicians and regulatory agencies. We get there by boycotting food products that undermine our health, recognizing that well-managed outrage is not a cup of poison drunk by the outraged; it’s an organized, intense, masterful chess move; it’s the sick acknowledging their willingness to give up the things that made them ill, demanding reform from those who foisted schlock disguised as food on us, delivering us to disease and an over-priced pharmaceutical-dependent life.
It’s a manifesto.
Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!