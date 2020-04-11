Kathy Chonez: My plan for 'dying readiness'

“Aside from disease, war and death, how are things?” — Joseph Deltiel
I opted to postpone the planned sequel to my March 29 column to write about dying, a topic inspired by the almost constant reporting on the impact of COVID-19.
First, I extend my deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic and I extend my sincere sympathy to those of you who, for the first time, may be confronting the idea of your own mortality in such a callous, unapologetic, in-your-face, e-gads, this could really kill me manner. COVID-19 has unquestionably brought to the fore the subject of death and dying, a subject that, as a society we have become somewhat uncomfortable with and alienated from as evidenced by wakes where the dead and about-to-be-buried look like they’re on their way to a cocktail party, a haute couture fashion show or somebody else’s funeral.
My own cold turkey confrontation with mortality happened on Feb. 24, 2015, when I was told that I had less than two months to live and the only treatment available to me was radiation to the bone marrow metastasis as a palliative measure for pain management. Driving home under the influence of the shock and awe of that appointment, I realized that I’d best get organized or I would spend what time I had left absent from a world I didn’t want to leave in the first place so I made three decisions.
First, I would find joy, humor and reasons to be grateful in every moment, every activity and chore regardless of my level of pain or fatigue or other peoples’ unpleasantness because to do otherwise would make my remaining days an intolerable hell.
Second, I would not tell anybody so as not to have to endure weepy farewells from friends for however long I lived and, to avoid lame duck status among colleagues.
Third, I would devise a plan for developing “dying readiness” an ability to enact a graceful mental/emotional transition to dead.
To that end, I read countless books about death and dying, approaching them as if they were the Dale Carnegie formula for “dying isn’t so bad after all” insights. Unfortunately, insights were not forthcoming, but what did seed itself was a rapidly growing boredom with the subject, which was me. “Wow!” I thought. At night, in bed, I practiced being dead, holding my breath, numbing my mind. It was pure theater. It was hard. And, it didn’t help.
I decided to concentrate on emotional detachment from the material world so I gave a lot of things away and, whenever I saw something I thought would be a lovely addition to my life, I’d interrupt my knee-jerk reaction of, “I love that.” with a, “Really, Chonez? You’ll be dead before you get the packaging off!” It worked. I saw the utter uselessness of so much that had grabbed my attention when life seemed endless.
At the end of each day, I was surprised to still be alive while each morning, I assumed, with remarkable equanimity, that I was one day closer to dead. When I didn’t die, I was advised that not dying was not the same as not going to die. I was still going to die, possibly within any given next two-month period with a maximum two-year limit, according to my life insurance company.
And, thanks to my doctors, I was and am often reminded that I should have died a long time ago and should be grateful for my good luck. A flaw in my plan, however, was that, after surviving enough two-month periods, even while practicing dying readiness, I inevitably undermined my readiness by buying a puppy with a life expectancy of 12 to 14 years, cool running shoes and durable goods like a refrigerator, eroding my dying readiness until, suddenly, I didn’t want to die.
That inclination to cling to life not only undermines one’s previously engrossing and absolute joy in living, but it comes packaged with feelings of desire, fear, resentment, personal loss, sadness and an ebb and flow of being just OK to being less so.
Once it became known that I was terminal, two interesting things happened. People stopped asking me how I was as a follow-up to my inquiring how they were. I insisted on telling them anyway, calling after them as they walked on by, “I’m great! Thanks for asking.” People also felt compelled to suggest insider knowledge of what it was like to be me by volunteering in huge numbers, “Well, you know, one day we’re all going to die.” It did not endear them to me at all because at one time, I was going to be dead that way too, but it’s not the same and it’s not even a close second because it doesn’t require that you do the painful work of envisioning the world without you in it or you, absent your world. Until you take on that challenge, you can’t achieve the dying readiness of terminal disease which is a state of both being and flux; it’s radical enjoyment as a personal resource, not an external stimulus. It’s a minute-by-minute choice that becomes second nature because there is no time to waste.
Embracing life the way non-terminal folks do, namely, “One day, we’re all going to die.” is like too much make-up on a cadaver; it has a placebo effect, but it doesn’t change the reality. Moreover, it so easily tolerates pettiness, hatred, enmity, selfishness, unchecked consumption, wastefulness, sadness, fear, anger and resentment. It’s like eating cotton candy and calling it a meal.
What was it then that compelled me to write about dying now? It was the slow realization that COVID-19 seems to have inspired formerly complacent people to confront their own mortality in painful and inconvenient ways; that COVID-19 seems to have launched the metaphysical composting of the hackneyed “One day, we’re all going to die.” into a sprouting desire on the part of large numbers of people to create a new normal, radically different from the pre-coronavirus existence of insatiable consumption, of mutual and environmental disregard, disrespect and destruction.
It’s the realization that substantial numbers of people glimpsed, however briefly, a terminal patient’s world view, contemplated the real possibility of their own death without make-up, dug deep within themselves and found the wit and wisdom to pursue a more humane, sensible world.
Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.
