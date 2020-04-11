Kathy Chonez: My plan for 'dying readiness'

At the end of each day, I was surprised to still be alive while each morning, I assumed, with remarkable equanimity, that I was one day closer to dead. When I didn’t die, I was advised that not dying was not the same as not going to die. I was still going to die, possibly within any given next two-month period with a maximum two-year limit, according to my life insurance company.

And, thanks to my doctors, I was and am often reminded that I should have died a long time ago and should be grateful for my good luck. A flaw in my plan, however, was that, after surviving enough two-month periods, even while practicing dying readiness, I inevitably undermined my readiness by buying a puppy with a life expectancy of 12 to 14 years, cool running shoes and durable goods like a refrigerator, eroding my dying readiness until, suddenly, I didn’t want to die.

Once it became known that I was terminal, two interesting things happened. People stopped asking me how I was as a follow-up to my inquiring how they were. I insisted on telling them anyway, calling after them as they walked on by, “I’m great! Thanks for asking.” People also felt compelled to suggest insider knowledge of what it was like to be me by volunteering in huge numbers, “Well, you know, one day we’re all going to die.” It did not endear them to me at all because at one time, I was going to be dead that way too, but it’s not the same and it’s not even a close second because it doesn’t require that you do the painful work of envisioning the world without you in it or you, absent your world. Until you take on that challenge, you can’t achieve the dying readiness of terminal disease which is a state of both being and flux; it’s radical enjoyment as a personal resource, not an external stimulus. It’s a minute-by-minute choice that becomes second nature because there is no time to waste.