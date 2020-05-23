Kathy Chonez: Recognizing the placebo/nocebo effects

“It was a confusion of idea between him and one of the lions he was hunting in Kenya that had caused A.B. Spottsworth to make the obituary column. He thought the lion was dead and the lion thought it wasn’t.” — P.G. Wodehouse
Spottsworth and the lion are two sides of the same coin, namely the nocebo/placebo response. While the placebo effect (from Latin, placere, to please) didn’t really surface as a respectable focus of study until 2004, it had been scientifically demonstrated as early as 1799 by British physician John Haygarth.
Haygarth tested the American-born and recently deceased (1741-1799) Elisha Perkins’ “Perkins Patent Tractor.” Made from steel or brass, but claimed by the inventor to be an unusual metal alloy, the tractors were two three-inch metal rods with pointed ends which, when passed over distressed parts of the body, were supposed to draw off “the noxious electrical fluid at the root of suffering.”
Haygarth tested the Perkins Patent Tractor by treating five rheumatic patients with ersatz tractors made of wood and then treated five different rheumatic patients with Perkins Patent Tractors. Results reported by both groups were identical, with four out of five patients in each group claiming total pain relief. Haygarth published these results in a paper titled, “Imagination as a Cause & as a Cure of Disorders of the Body” with no mention of a placebo response, a term that was first used in 1920 by a T.C. Graves.
Noted anesthesiologist Henry Beecher became interested in the placebo effect when, as a medic in WWII, he observed a decreased morphine dependency among wounded soldiers awaiting evacuation who were administered a saline solution. Beecher’s prominence brought attention to the phenomenon.
Expectations of negative or adverse effects were recognized and named the nocebo effect (from, Latin, nocere, to harm) in 1961 by Walter Kennedy although an early documented example had occurred in 1886. John MacKenzie, a physician treating a woman suffering from severe hay fever and asthma, performed an experiment on his patient whose complaints he was not convinced were authentic. MacKenzie put an artificial rose in his office prior to the patient’s appointment. Immediately on entering, the poor woman suffered an acute allergic response and an asthma attack. This experiment was in line with MacKenzie’s restrictions on the terms use. He limited it to the patient-centered response, rejecting its application to pharmacologically induced negative side effects.
Recognizing the placebo/nocebo effects triggered by patient expectations nudged us somewhat away from the 17th century French philosopher Rene Descartes’ dominating mind-body dualism that dismissed the notion entirely that the immaterial mind could influence the material body to any degree or in any way. However, we still have a long way to go in grasping the enormous possibilities, insights and knowledge that full understanding of the relationship between Spottsworth and the lion and the relationship between each of them and their bodies affords us.
Today, with easy public access to publications by researchers like physics professor Amit Goswami, Ph.D. (The Self-Aware Universe), science journalist Erik Vance (Suggestible You) and cell biologist and School of Medicine professor Bruce Lipton, Ph.D. (The Biology of Belief), we ourselves can challenge many long-held beliefs like genetic determinism which either condemn us to or blesses us with only our genetic inheritance and begin to reconstruct the mind-body connection that Descartes severed.
Research advises us that words alone can trigger both the nocebo and the placebo effect by emphasizing either negative or positive possibilities. Research also tells us that negative expectations that inevitably tap into fear carry more weight with us than positive expectations that tap into hope. Perhaps this derives from the fact that historically, the potential prize for risk-taking is seldom as grand as the potential penalty for incautious behavior.
Recognizing this gives us enormous power simply through speech and doubly so, power to physicians who always meet us when we are most vulnerable. Illness in all its forms represents a loss of self, a loss of perceived autonomy, an abrupt dunking in a pool of negative expectations, the nocebo effect, which we know can result in even more adverse health responses. For the physician to initiate intentionally, some return “of control to those who feel they’ve lost it and relief to those who’ve become lost in their own suffering,” at the very least, improves quality-of-life for both patient and physician and leverages the most benefit to patient health from the placebo effect while minimizing a nocebo response to a life-threatening condition.
In my next article, I invite you to begin to explore with me the doctor-patient relationship, the mind (energy)-body (matter) relationship and concepts like harmonic interference and destructive interference and how we lay folks might benefit from on-going research carried out by biophysicists, cell biologoists, physicists, quantum physicists, the discoverers ... you know, our neighbors, the historical risk-takers-on-our-behalf who went to the end of the Earth and didn’t fall off and who ate the mushroom, but didn’t die.
Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.
