Kathy Chonez: Recognizing the placebo/nocebo effects

Today, with easy public access to publications by researchers like physics professor Amit Goswami, Ph.D. (The Self-Aware Universe), science journalist Erik Vance (Suggestible You) and cell biologist and School of Medicine professor Bruce Lipton, Ph.D. (The Biology of Belief), we ourselves can challenge many long-held beliefs like genetic determinism which either condemn us to or blesses us with only our genetic inheritance and begin to reconstruct the mind-body connection that Descartes severed.

Research advises us that words alone can trigger both the nocebo and the placebo effect by emphasizing either negative or positive possibilities. Research also tells us that negative expectations that inevitably tap into fear carry more weight with us than positive expectations that tap into hope. Perhaps this derives from the fact that historically, the potential prize for risk-taking is seldom as grand as the potential penalty for incautious behavior.