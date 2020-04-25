Kathy Chonez: The battle between food and drugs

“The doctors of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs but will cure and prevent disease with nutrition.” — Thomas Edison
Edison’s prediction seems unlikely if we grant only fractional truth to Margaret Meade’s belief that “it’s easier to change a man’s religion than a man’s diet.”
It does, however, suggest some antagonism between food and drugs, ergo, between the pharmaceutical and food industries, a suggestion that is not only unwarranted, but contrary to fact. If you consider the bulk of items sold in grocery stores that pass for food and overflow shoppers’ grocery carts, it becomes abundantly clear that the food industry is grooming us our entire lives to become patrons of the pharmaceutical industry as we age.
In my March 15 column, I mentioned the unlikely convergence of the discovery of penicillin and agricultural mechanization which helped establish pharmaceuticals as a plausible, even easy, go-to health recovery resource at the same time that the framework was being cemented for decreased multiple livestock/crop integrated farming practices, increased use of chemicals in crop and livestock production and food preservation and, ultimately, the decreasing nutritional integrity of the food we eat.
While penicillin was discovered in 1928, civilian use, hence widespread availability, didn’t happen until the mid-1940s. At that same time, the conversion of WWII munitions plants to agriculturally-related chemical production occurred, increasing by almost 300% over the next 25 years, the use of man-made pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers. The 1940s marked then the beginning of the greatest period of agricultural mechanization and productivity. It also marked the beginning of a decreasing number of farms, a decreasing rural population and increasing urban populations.
As more people moved away from food sources, food transportation and storage dictated the necessity for significant product manipulation to achieve a longer shelf life.
The result? Somewhere between harvesting and the sale to consumers, there are currently about 14,000 chemical food additives used in our food, with the average American eating a typical American diet, consuming an estimated six to nine pounds of chemical additives each year, additives whose purpose is to make nutritionally depleted food look and taste scrumptious, you know, like make-up on a cadaver.
In the 1960s and ‘70s, back-to-nature interest sparked in part by widespread revival reading of Thoreau’s Walden began a counter-culture movement as evidenced in print by publications like The Whole Earth Catalogue and the Mother Earth and Prevention magazines. Founded in 1950 by J.I Rodale, whose interests were organic agriculture and human health, Prevention magazine became more mainstream in the ‘60s, eventually becoming the most widely read health magazine in the country.
The antagonism on the part of the food industry toward the whole health and especially, the organic food movement was captured poignantly, to my recollection, when, in 1971, Rodale, 72, suffered a heart attack and died during a TV guest appearance as a health expert on The Dick Cavett Show. The program never aired, but the event was ammunition to counter Rodale’s having implored the public to avoid processed food. A similar response from the food industry occurred when Adelle Davis, the nutrition guru of the mid-20th Century and outspoken critic of adulterated and highly processed food, died in 1974 at the age of 70.
This was also a period of revival of and interest in farmers markets promoting locally grown produce and the charm of knowing the farmer who grew it, the farm-to-table movement decades before the terminology to describe it existed. Ironically, the popularity of microwave ovens (originally called radarange when developed in 1946), TV dinners and fifty shades of hamburger helper also grew, dominating grocery store shelves, private homes and group living facilities.
The irony of this (hi)story is that with the advent of COVID-19 a century after the 1918 flu pandemic and 92 years after the discovery of penicillin, we are again seeing the convergence of the drug and food industries in the American psyche in ways that empower both. The stay-at-home mandates, social distancing requirements, the isolation, job and income loss have all favored gravitation, even by health conscious people, to comfort foods. The Pop Tarts, Spaghetti-Os, the chips and dips, the overly-sweetened, high fat, high empty calorie, chemically manipulated and preserved foods that dominate store shelves, the building-raised or lot-fed, high inflammatory meats are all go-to choices for frightened, frustrated shoppers hoping to hang onto their sanity and their lives long enough for Big Pharma to market a life-saving treatment for those of us already stricken and a vaccine for the rest of us.
Yes, indeed, miracle drugs are miracles and I myself have benefitted enormously from some of them. But they neither merit nor get all the credit for the fact that I am still alive eight years after my diagnosis. Miracle drugs can slow or sometimes, although not in my case, suspend disease processes and provide symptom relief for some, but they cannot provide the full range of nutritional materials needed to foster health and enable robust replacement of our body’s almost one-trillion newly generated cellular off-spring every day and help us maintain or recover a healthy and exquisitely complex metabolic system. White bread, red meat, Spaghetti-Os and bacon-fried potatoes can’t either.
My last column on “dying readiness” spoke to the incentives emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic for creating a new normal, a more humane and sensible world. One of the remarkable turn-of-events prompted by COVID-19 and reminiscent of the 1940s, is the relative speed with which major industries have repurposed their production capability from cars, for example, to ventilators just as WWII weapons plants were repurposed for agriculturally-related chemical production at the end of the war. The will, flexibility, resourcefulness and the significantly greater than a pinch of altruism shown by so many in response to our national crisis underscores the fact that personal and business changes perhaps once considered outrageous, idiotic or even self-annihilating can be, subsequent to catastrophic events, seen as both desirable and achievable.
With that in mind, my next column will offer very specific recommendations for change (both desirable and achievable) in our three remaining dragons: the pharmaceutical industry, the food industry and we, the people.
Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.
