Kathy Chonez: The battle between food and drugs

This was also a period of revival of and interest in farmers markets promoting locally grown produce and the charm of knowing the farmer who grew it, the farm-to-table movement decades before the terminology to describe it existed. Ironically, the popularity of microwave ovens (originally called radarange when developed in 1946), TV dinners and fifty shades of hamburger helper also grew, dominating grocery store shelves, private homes and group living facilities.

The irony of this (hi)story is that with the advent of COVID-19 a century after the 1918 flu pandemic and 92 years after the discovery of penicillin, we are again seeing the convergence of the drug and food industries in the American psyche in ways that empower both. The stay-at-home mandates, social distancing requirements, the isolation, job and income loss have all favored gravitation, even by health conscious people, to comfort foods. The Pop Tarts, Spaghetti-Os, the chips and dips, the overly-sweetened, high fat, high empty calorie, chemically manipulated and preserved foods that dominate store shelves, the building-raised or lot-fed, high inflammatory meats are all go-to choices for frightened, frustrated shoppers hoping to hang onto their sanity and their lives long enough for Big Pharma to market a life-saving treatment for those of us already stricken and a vaccine for the rest of us.