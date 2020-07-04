Kathy Chonez: The chaos of excitement

Reading about this research, I was both dumbstruck and inspired. As Chopra pointed out and, of enormous importance, “A personality has no molecules in it, being composed of memories and psychological tendencies, yet these are more permanent than the cells being affected." (The average lifespan of a human cell is seven years while the heart muscle cells can live 40 years. The majority of brain cells have to last a lifetime, but the brain can produce new brain cells, especially in the hippocampus, in a process called neurogenesis. Dissociation Identity Disorder lasts a lifetime.)

Beside myself with excitement, I Googled the scientist and, the long and the short of it, I had a delightful conversation with Dr. Bennett Braun who was not familiar with Chopra’s book. Thinking, however, that I had begun by asking him if he was the research psychiatrist who had made patients disappear, his first words to me were, “NO, NO, I never made patients disappear!”

Isn’t life great? I quickly corrected what he thought I had asked and once confirmed that he was the very person I was hoping to talk with, I asked in what journals he had published his research as I was/am anxious to read it, “it” being over 100 published articles. When I expressed my enthusiasm about his research, he told me that he was not accepting any new patients.

I loved it!