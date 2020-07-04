Kathy Chonez: The chaos of excitement

“For all intents and purposes, to feel happy and to fight cancer are much the same at the molecular level.” — "Quantum Healing," Deepak Chopra, MD
In my last column, I introduced neuropeptides, neurotransmitters and messenger molecules produced in brain cells together with the corresponding effects on immune cells of states like excitement, thoughtfulness, happiness and sadness. As scientists learned more about the degree of immune system complexity, they likened it increasingly to the brain in its remarkable ability to take in and sort out new information and develop recognition and memory of new disease organism identity.
Since the brain and the immune system both function in the same “chemical network," the “business” of the immune system is carried out similarly to that of the brain in a process of information exchange. Scientists have also discovered that hundreds of neuropeptides, along with their lightening fast response to mind commands are both present and manufactured in not only the immune system where there presence produces a recognized “bidirectional symmetry of brain-immune system communications,” but also in the cells of other body systems, bringing us closer to the inevitability of a “thinking body.”
In "Quantum Healing," Deepak Chopra introduced me to a research psychiatrist specializing in multiple-personalities and whose research focused on the effects of a personality shift from one “alter” or personality to another with respect to such things as warts, scars, rashes, color blindness, right- or left-handedness, need for corrective glasses as well as disease states like epilepsy and hypertension. A shift from a personality or “alter” afflicted by one or more of the above conditions or diseases, to a different personality resulted in the disappearance of the afflictions and/or diseases. If an individual’s two distinct personalities were a child and an adult, the child alter responded to a significantly lower drug dose than did the adult who might fail to respond to a treatment dose fifteen or twenty times stronger.
Reading about this research, I was both dumbstruck and inspired. As Chopra pointed out and, of enormous importance, “A personality has no molecules in it, being composed of memories and psychological tendencies, yet these are more permanent than the cells being affected." (The average lifespan of a human cell is seven years while the heart muscle cells can live 40 years. The majority of brain cells have to last a lifetime, but the brain can produce new brain cells, especially in the hippocampus, in a process called neurogenesis. Dissociation Identity Disorder lasts a lifetime.)
Beside myself with excitement, I Googled the scientist and, the long and the short of it, I had a delightful conversation with Dr. Bennett Braun who was not familiar with Chopra’s book. Thinking, however, that I had begun by asking him if he was the research psychiatrist who had made patients disappear, his first words to me were, “NO, NO, I never made patients disappear!”
Isn’t life great? I quickly corrected what he thought I had asked and once confirmed that he was the very person I was hoping to talk with, I asked in what journals he had published his research as I was/am anxious to read it, “it” being over 100 published articles. When I expressed my enthusiasm about his research, he told me that he was not accepting any new patients.
I loved it!
I corrected that impression as well, telling him that I’m a terminal cancer patient doing my own research, part of which led me to learning about him. I asked if I might initiate a correspondence with him because I was thrilled by the possible applications of his research findings to cancer treatment protocols. To my delight, Dr. Braun agreed to a correspondence with me and we continued with my asking if he had ever worked with cancer patients, which he has through hypnosis. “And?” I queried.
“Inconsistent results.” he said, “some were successful; some were not.”
That’s true with chemo as well, but hypnosis is not likely accompanied by deleterious, even fatal, side effects. I had, however, been toying with a radically different approach from hypnosis as a possible cancer therapy. You might judge it as closer to science fiction than to science, but it has a strong aura of possibility, at least in the quantum world. And, quantum world influence oozing into medicine just might tip the balance in my favor.
In my Feb. 16 column, I wrote about the immediate effects of a cancer diagnosis such as the severing of cancer patients from themselves, their life before cancer, their friends, family and colleagues and their sense of being left with a “tattered, shredded cloth of a disappearing life.” A cancer diagnosis does not spark a dissociative identity disorder, but it more often than not results in a “dissociative identity” crisis or response.
The fact that an emotion, having no material existence, translates instantaneously into a chemical messenger, informing the trillions of cells throughout the body and enjoining their participation in that emotion, combined with the dissociated response of the newly diagnosed cancer patient, a response I’ve seen last as long as the disease itself, triggered the idea of “creating” a second cancer-free personality that the cancer patient could just “kind of” slide into, abandoning the cancered “alter.”
Granted, like any fetal idea, mine requires some fleshing out but in pursuing that, it’s worthwhile to consider the possibility that in the successful hypnosis cases, this or something similar is what happened under the radar. And, a similar process may underlie every radical remission in which case, we have only to determine the access route. Sir Arthur Eddington, noted English astronomer, physicist, mathematician and philosopher of science, said, “the stuff of the world is mind-stuff.”
If our brains are capable of changing our thoughts into thousands of chemicals instantaneously, then “our physiology can be (and in the case of Dr. Braun’s patients, was) transformed as quickly as a neuropeptide.” The possibilities are intriguing and the robust, non-material excitement they ignite feels like a wonderful chaos tickling my every material molecule. “In chaos there is fertility,” said Anais Nin and chaos requires movement and my body thinks it wants to dance. My brain, however, not yet disposed to forgo the dualism that grants it superiority, prefers to read, but both brain and body remember the joy of dancing and so tripping the light fantastic prevails. The obvious beauty of that is that, at the molecular level, feeling happy and fighting cancer are “much the same” and, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this stimulating “discovery,” channel the chaos and fight the cancer right now than dancing.
Let’s start the music, oh yeah!
Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.
