Kathy Chonez: The dragon-slaying begins

“Come not between the dragon and his wrath.” William Shakespeare, King Lear
To fight the dragons discussed in my March 15 column, we must first identify the lairs in which they reside, lairs so comfortably woven into the psycho-socio-cultural and ecological fabric of our lives that the damage they cause has gone camouflaged and unchecked. The lairs are medical school curricula and post-graduate residency programs on the one hand and, the pharmaceutical and food industries, on the other hand, all three mighty fortresses indeed.
But, paraphrasing G. K. Chesterton, Neil Gaiman advises that the value of fairy tales is not that they “tell us that dragons exist, but [that] they tell us that dragons can be beaten.”
Let’s begin then with medical school curricula and post-graduate residency programs. The Human Genome Project was completed in 2003 and the amazing research and development that has spun out of that accomplishment, despite its inherent risks, has benefitted most of us and serves to underscore the incredible speed with which science expands its information base. With that in mind, a four-year medical school education involves two years of core science courses like cell biology, biochemistry, microbiology, genetics immunology, pathology, pharmacology, anatomy and physiology plus two years of clinical rotations through specialties like neurology, surgery, ob-gyn, internal medicine, radiology, pediatrics, psychiatry, opthalmology, gastroenterology, etc.
All of the above is preparation for the future doctors’ residency in their chosen specialties that, like their core science courses, are constantly evolving, requiring continual learning as the result of ongoing research.
Does anyone honestly believe that there is an opening in either the medical school or residency programs to accommodate a meaningful study of nutrition and nutrition and disease interactions? I think not and under the circumstances, neither the medical schools nor the doctors they graduate can be faulted for what the latter don’t know about nutrition or the phenomenal developments in food science, in the biochemical pharmacology of foods and food interactions with disease processes. What medical schools can be faulted for is their failure to acknowledge themselves and make their students aware of this enormously important and rapidly evolving and coalescing discipline of nutritional medicine and its indisputable value to human health and well-being. To be sure, doctors need to know what they know, but they also need to know what they don’t know.
I, as do most patients, have enormous respect and deep appreciation for the education and training and the knowledge and wisdom my doctors bring to every appointment I have with them. As a cancer patient, a disease that commands respect and instills fear, I am even more grateful for my oncologists’ expertise in medical oncology (the multiple chemotherapies, immunotherapies and TKIs) and in radiation oncology (the roughly nine external beam radiation therapies and the internal beam radiation therapies). It is my specific Illness and their highly specialized expertise that is the basis for our doctor-patient relationship, a relationship that has no more to do with the dynamically evolving field of nutritional medicine than it has to do with last week’s toothache.
The problem arises when, in our recognition of the enormity and the value of their expertise, they fail to recognize its limitations, exposing that blind spot that allows comments like, “You can eat anything you want to; it doesn’t matter at all because nothing you do makes any difference whatsoever,” boldly denying half a century of research and science-based evidence to the contrary, just like climate change deniers.
Unfortunately, the remedy is not a St. George style, swift beheading if the dragon, but there are two possible dragon displacement solutions. The first, and my preference, is the addition of a new medical specialty, called nutritional medicine, which would then be included in the two-year clinical rotations and be a residency specialty as well. While no more nutrition lectures need be added to those that medical students currently get during their first two years of core science courses, the undergraduate pre-med program requirements would include one class each in food science and medical nutrition.
The alternative? Medical schools would make it abundantly clear to their medical students and graduating MDs that frankly, they know little to nothing about nutrition or nutrition and disease interaction, etc and that, absent an intensive self-study program in nutritional medicine and very specifically researched and evidence-based cancer and nutrition (in the case of oncologists), they need to acknowledge their ignorance freely and unashamedly.
And we patients? We need to stop expecting our oncologists to be Renaissance men and women, 21st Century Leonardo da Vincis, and revel in the knowledge that we are entrusting two critically important aspects of our total cancer care program to experts in the two crucially, important specialties of pharmaceutical and radiation therapies.
So, have I slayed that dragon? Not quite, but I have identified it and its lair and offered some reasonably good sword swipes at its jugular. As for the pharmaceutical and food industry dragons, I ran out of space in this article so it looks like we’re going to attempt some Easter Sunday dragon slayings.
Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.
