Kathy Chonez: The dragon-slaying begins

Does anyone honestly believe that there is an opening in either the medical school or residency programs to accommodate a meaningful study of nutrition and nutrition and disease interactions? I think not and under the circumstances, neither the medical schools nor the doctors they graduate can be faulted for what the latter don’t know about nutrition or the phenomenal developments in food science, in the biochemical pharmacology of foods and food interactions with disease processes. What medical schools can be faulted for is their failure to acknowledge themselves and make their students aware of this enormously important and rapidly evolving and coalescing discipline of nutritional medicine and its indisputable value to human health and well-being. To be sure, doctors need to know what they know, but they also need to know what they don’t know.