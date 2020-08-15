Kathy Chonez: The explosive feeling of delight

“That’s the big question, the one the world throws at you every morning, ‘Here you are, alive. Would you like to make a comment?’" — Mary Oliver
Following a tedious and close reading of the menu, my friend and the only other terminal cancer patient in the support group I started said, “I’m sorry I ever started chemotherapy.” Sherry and I often met for dinner before a support group meeting, as Sherry would say, “to hang out with someone who really understands what it’s like, someone who walks the walk.”
With more than eight years as a cancer patient, I divide the world into the Haves (as in Have cancer) and the Have Nots (as in Have Not cancer). I’m not around many Have Nots anymore, but judging from remarks by many Haves I know, it appears that we Haves reside in some version of Mount Crumpit, isolated by circumstance from the Have Nots in Whoville.
Diagnosed five years after I was, Sherry was tired of trying to figure out what she could and shouldn’t eat; tired of scans and labs, infusions and oncology appointments, of not feeling well and pretending she did, of the herculean effort required to take one more step and raise her fork one more time; tired of people who don’t have a clue about the minute-by-minute mountain we climb to do every little thing that we do with a bit of sad joy that no healthy person could possibly understand. “And,” she said, “I’m really fed up with people telling me, ‘You know, we’re all terminal when you think about it. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow.'”
My, my what a tedious way to go.
Before COVID-19, the Have Nots were engaged in the busyness of the world, a busyness from which most Haves are forced to disengage on some level, creating yet another fissure between the two groups.
A cancer diagnosis often signifies the beginning of a language barrier between the Mount Crumpit Haves and the Whoville Have Nots, the latter negotiating with the world, each other and Haves who are family or friends while we Haves are negotiating with the cancer care regimen, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, the Whoville world, other Haves and, of course, the relentless adaptive and opportunistic, never vacationing cancer.
Just two months earlier, the same topic had come up and I had thought at the time that we had successfully massaged it back into a deeply buried tomb. Becoming tired of dealing with cancer is like hating cancer. Both have great capacity for contagion and both put a cancer patient at greater risk for a shorter life and a diminished quality of life. I had enthusiastically danced through my dog and pony routine about how we are not fighting cancer, but rather playing chess with it; that it wasn’t a war, it was a game of strategy, a meaningful difference that seems to escape most Haves and most Have Nots who prefer the battle concept.
“So and so lost his battle with cancer,” read the obituaries. Apparently cloaking death by this dreadful disease in a mantle of nobility and courage offers comfort to the mourning Have Nots and the still surviving Haves. We don’t do that for those who succumb to the awfulness of Lou Gehrig’s disease or MS that are no more a choice or easy death than is cancer. “My loved one was a true warrior to the end and earned his angel wings this morning. I’m so proud of him.” Death as a medal, unique to cancer patients.
The point, however, is that only a couple of months had passed and the weariness was again seeping into my friend’s soul. As frightening as that was, her fighting fatigue was finding fertile soil in me (alliteration with purpose) and I wasn’t fighting; I was playing a game of chess.
I’ve watched the shifting moods of newly diagnosed cancer patients go from stunned disbelief to fear, anger, sadness, edgy hopefulness, dripping despair and, finally resignation. And I’ve watched the Have Nots, the caregivers, family and friends undergo their own slow, inevitable absorption into an agonizing experience that often leaves them in stunned disbelief at the enormity of the hole in their life coupled with some sense of relief. It’s remarkable the extent to which the end of the caregiver’s journey reflects the beginning of the cancer patient’s journey.
I never knew any of their before-cancer personalities so I never knew their capacity for mischief, amazement, unabashed frolicking, whimsical departure from the mundane, wonder, joy, none of which were meant to be mere crumbs in our life. These are words and concepts that Mary Oliver gifted us in her poetry, but most of us, Haves and Have Nots alike left them on the page after we read the poems.
They are not, however, accessories to life; they are fundamental to existence, ours and the world’s. Nor is there anything about illness or any circumstance, other than our own attitude, that precludes the ability “to be dazzled,” to “make room in [our] heart for unimaginable delight,” to feel “some strengthening throb of amazement- some good sweet emphatic ping and swell,” to stand “wherever [we are] to be blessed.”
Mary Oliver is the cancer patient’s poet par excellence. She knew and shared the full sweep of ingredients to the recipe for finding the gift in “the box full of darkness” that life can heap on us. Quite amazingly, she herself would die of cancer at the age of 83.
So, to all the Haves and Have Nots who read this article, abandon your preconceived Mount Crumpits and Whovilles, your “breathing just a little and calling it life,” grab a handful of Mary Oliver’s vocabulary and sprinkle it lavishly into your life and enthusiastically into this broken world. We are the ones, all of us, who are the source of wonder and whimsy, of imagination and beauty and by expressing it, despite cancer and COVID-19, despite the grim reaper and hoax hucksters, the mask mandates and social separation, we create it. And the best part? It is a currency that multiplies as it is spent.
Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.
