Kathy Chonez: The explosive feeling of delight

My, my what a tedious way to go.

Before COVID-19, the Have Nots were engaged in the busyness of the world, a busyness from which most Haves are forced to disengage on some level, creating yet another fissure between the two groups.

A cancer diagnosis often signifies the beginning of a language barrier between the Mount Crumpit Haves and the Whoville Have Nots, the latter negotiating with the world, each other and Haves who are family or friends while we Haves are negotiating with the cancer care regimen, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, the Whoville world, other Haves and, of course, the relentless adaptive and opportunistic, never vacationing cancer.

Just two months earlier, the same topic had come up and I had thought at the time that we had successfully massaged it back into a deeply buried tomb. Becoming tired of dealing with cancer is like hating cancer. Both have great capacity for contagion and both put a cancer patient at greater risk for a shorter life and a diminished quality of life. I had enthusiastically danced through my dog and pony routine about how we are not fighting cancer, but rather playing chess with it; that it wasn’t a war, it was a game of strategy, a meaningful difference that seems to escape most Haves and most Have Nots who prefer the battle concept.