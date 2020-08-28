Kathy Chonez: The secret lives of cancer patients

“Medicine is a science of uncertainty and an art of probability.” — William Osler, MD
The CDC estimates the number of cancer diagnosis in the U.S. for 2020 at 1.8 million with the number of deaths totaling 606,520, about 1,661 cancer deaths per day each day of the year. We cancer patients, wherever we are in our journey, are members of a very large community, a membership that brings together strange bedfellows whose social, religious and political differences suddenly seem trivial.
My first several years as a cancer patient, I was pretty much isolated from other cancer patients whom I only saw in oncology waiting rooms, usually accompanied by a family member with each person engrossed in his own agony. Only cancer patients are allowed in radiation waiting rooms so other cancer patients were easier to engage in conversation there. As a relative newbie, I felt only awe and admiration listening to their stories and seeing their stressed composure, but composure nonetheless in the face of visible signs of harsh and unforgiving radiation and chemotherapy treatments.
I don’t know how many lasting friendships are born from cancer patient meetings because, despite the magnitude of powerful and shared emotions, physical discomforts and agonies and the ease with which we narrate our stories to one another, confess our fears and anxieties and complain about misunderstandings with cancer Have Nots or the dour faces of oncologists, ours is a tenuous existence, making ours an unstable community.
True, there is an endless supply of newcomers. In fact, Dr. Hannah Weir of the CDC predicts a significant increase in the number of new cases due to an aging white population, a growing black population, increasing numbers of clinically obese people with a corresponding increase in weight related cancers, an increase in oral cancers among white men, likely the result of more human papillomavirus infections and an increase in liver cancers from increased hepatitis infections, especially among those born between 1945 and 1965.
Once you join a cancer community, there are only two ways out. There’s the preferred front door through which we exit with incomparable joy, the result of remission or at least, no evidence of disease. Back door exits are always incredibly sad and poignant moments of loss and deep introspection, doubly painful when you’ve become close to the patient who died. In either case, we lose all contact with everyone who leaves, regardless of the door through which they exit so ours is a bit of closed circle except for patient caregivers.
As with all disorders from acne to Wilson’s disease, there is a support group for cancer patients. Actually, there are hundreds of them, some carving us up into wee wedge cancer types or population types to such an extent that a newly diagnosed cancer patient may have to ask if he is in the right group. “Nope, this is for EGFR, T790M mutations. Try yadaya group. Prayers and hugs and good luck.”
Apart from the opportunity for an occasional primal scream, what do support groups offer and what are cancer patients looking for? Support groups offer emotional support, experience or information exchange, sometimes topic restricted discussions like nutrition, an opportunity to “publicly” express concerns about one’s oncology care and seek recommendations for second opinion sources.
Cancer patients are also in search of any tidbit, tactic, supplement, alternative or adjunct therapy, herbal extract, essential oil, food, beverage, mouth wash or tree bark (don’t laugh, there are some mighty good ones out there), including other adjunct oncology services with good credentials offering off-label prescription drugs as an adjunct therapy, all as a buttress against the misery of chemotherapies. radiation or the dreaded chess swindle by the Grim Reaper.
Online support groups especially are subversive superhighways, out of earshot, out of reach and out of the control of oncologists. Patient proponents of traditional therapies plus self-administered adjunct therapies even have folk heroes other than integrative oncologists. Joe Tippins is one such hero.
A stage IV small cell lung cancer patient, Joe was participating in an immunotherapy clinical trial at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. A veterinarian friend told him about a study by Merck Animal Health Division in which mice, injected with various cancers, were successfully treated with the canine dewormer fenbendazole. Subsequent to the study, the researcher reportedly was diagnosed with a brain tumor and, based on the results of her study, opted to self-administer fenbendazole, becoming cancer free within six weeks.
Joe Tippins followed suit without informing his oncologist, the clinical trial administrators or anyone at the MD Anderson Cancer until after the trial ended. According to his autobiography, of the 1,100 trial participants, Joe was the only one who completed the trial free of cancer, a remission he has enjoyed for the past three years.
From my own involvement in support groups, no one has left the group, felled by the use of alternative/adjunct therapies, etc. People have either experienced remission or mutated out of a specific group into another one or they died as predicted by their oncologist at time of diagnosis, sometimes from chemo-related side effects.
Given, however, that 606,520 annual cancer deaths is roughly one-third of all new diagnosis, cancer patients have little or nothing to lose by using non-toxic therapies, especially considering that despite the millions of dollars spent on drug development and clinical trials, most of the drugs administered to us come labeled “can cause death”. Encouraging, right?! Add to that is the fact that the best oncologists can do is give us an estimated number of months to live or a percentage chance of surviving six months, a year, etc.
Prognoses delivered to cancer patients are a cross between a weather report and the ETA of a airplane. There is a twenty percent chance of rain. Wow! Neither the twenty percent chance of rain nor the eighty percent chance of no rain can possible be wrong. And yet, most non-integrative oncologists are dogmatic about cancer patients doing nothing except what they prescribe.
William Osler, a founder of Johns Hopkins Hospital, ranked third in the country out of 4,500 hospitals, characterized a good physician as one who treats the disease and a great physician as one who “treats the patient who has the disease.” That is someone far too many oncologists never get to know.
So, what constitutes the secret life of a cancer patient? It is not just the private stash of adjunct therapies, supplements, herbs and elixirs we take; it’s the patient’s entire professional, intellectual, emotional, family life, interests and accomplishments; it’s everything that we are that is “not patient” and “not disease”, the only two nouns oncologists recognize as existing.
Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.
