Kathy Chonez: The secret lives of cancer patients

Joe Tippins followed suit without informing his oncologist, the clinical trial administrators or anyone at the MD Anderson Cancer until after the trial ended. According to his autobiography, of the 1,100 trial participants, Joe was the only one who completed the trial free of cancer, a remission he has enjoyed for the past three years.

From my own involvement in support groups, no one has left the group, felled by the use of alternative/adjunct therapies, etc. People have either experienced remission or mutated out of a specific group into another one or they died as predicted by their oncologist at time of diagnosis, sometimes from chemo-related side effects.

Given, however, that 606,520 annual cancer deaths is roughly one-third of all new diagnosis, cancer patients have little or nothing to lose by using non-toxic therapies, especially considering that despite the millions of dollars spent on drug development and clinical trials, most of the drugs administered to us come labeled “can cause death”. Encouraging, right?! Add to that is the fact that the best oncologists can do is give us an estimated number of months to live or a percentage chance of surviving six months, a year, etc.