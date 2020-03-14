Kathy Chonez: The three dragons and what they mean

“It does not do to leave a live dragon out of your calculation if you live near him.” — Tolkien
The idea of transforming a cancer victim to an activist took root amidst several very entrenched dragons and was, in part, a response to them. In this column, I’ll grant them their 15 minutes of fame. But in the next article, let the dragon slaying begin!
Oncologists’ disregard for the value-added benefit to a patient’s treatment protocol of a cancer-fighting, science-based diet and wise supplement use, for starters, is not malevolent; it is a consequence of medical education and training that offers little to no nutrition information and no information about food interactions with disease. With years of specialization following medical school, the mindset after intense residency training is likely “If there [is] no pharmaceutical drug to cure a disease, nothing helpful [can] be done.”
Moreover professional journals and conferences both subsidized by pharmaceutical and/or medical equipment companies (as opposed to, say, a whole grain, open-faced, raw Brussels sprout sandwich} are the likely mechanisms for staying current with rapidly evolving specialties, reinforcing the emphasis in medicine on drugs to the exclusion of nutritional considerations.
And this fact is our first dragon.
You have free articles remaining.
Our second dragon derives from the unlikely converging of two unrelated developments that happened at roughly the same time. The first was the discovery of penicillin, the miracle drug that quickly belittled the antibiotic properties of garlic, dubbed the Russian penicillin during Word War II. The second development was the mechanization and eventual industrialization of food production, bringing with it, the use of all kinds of chemicals to increase crop and livestock production and preservatives to increase shelf life and “safe” long-distance transport.
Nobody realized, however, that ultimately we were degrading and depleting the soil and compromising nutritional value by producing “homogenized food of inferior quality.” Robust nutrition as an important factor in maintaining or restoring our health slowly disappeared from our radar, replaced by easy to come by calories and miracle drugs to get us over the disease humps. And the grandmothers like mine, who prodded us with “Eat your parsley; you don’t want to develop kidney problems.” And who used Pepsi and Coke, not as beverages, but as kitchen drain cleaners? They grew old and died, taking their wisdom with them.
The sad, but inevitable decline in the importance of nutrition to our well-being, triggered by the combined industrialization of our food production and the development of miracle drugs has led to our present bizarro world in which health care facilities are customers, on behalf of their clientele, of soft drink, candy bar and potato chip companies, purveyors of cancer-stimulating, diabetes-triggering, kidney-damaging, obesity-promoting schlock. It’s not just the incongruity of the health care industry sanctioning and promoting products that only serve to undermine our health and the bosom-buddy relationship they maintain with commercial endeavors that should be their mortal enemies, it is the recognition that healthcare administrators lack the wit, wisdom or backbone to stand up and say, “You know, we’re a tad duplicitous about our commitment to help sick people get well and help healthy people stay that way, if we condone the sale of unhealthy snacks and beverages on our premises. Let’s be honest and say, ‘Our goal is to get you well enough to get you back out the front door.’”
Need I say, they should be equally embarrassed by their reliance on styrofoam containers for food and beverage delivery since styrene and benzene, components of styrofoam, are recognized neurotoxins and carcinogens, leaching into the food and beverages served in them and then absorbed into our bloodstream. These products are just as bad for the environment as they are for us, which along with everything else just mentioned spawned our second entrenched dragon.
And, the third dragon? It is the long-standing allopathic medical paradigm that unites doctors and patients in a disingenuous alliance, tacitly allowing patients’ indulgence in a lifestyle of eating crap, not exercising, smoking, drinking, sitting all day in offices and all night before some entertainment device and then, when becoming sick, asking their doctor to, “Fix me, please, in a way that doesn’t inconvenience me, that allows me to keep doing what I’ve been doing. I don’t even want to read the equivalent medical Cliff Notes for self-help healthcare.”
Condoning the absence of any personal responsibility for our health status or recovery, the utter lack of tough love, requiring that we deal head-on with the sticks and stones and raw bones of healthy choices has come about in part because we can barely even define what constitutes healthy choices. Our bodies generate almost one-trillion cells every day and about 100,000 chemical reactions every second. Are you eating the full range of nutritional materials to foster robust replacement cellular “off-spring” (mitosis) and maintain your exquisite and complex metabolic machinery? Or do you consider a Big Mac, fries and Pepsi as nutritionally good as a four-ounce salmon steak, lightly-steamed broccoli and Japanese green tea?
If you do, I doubt you’ll be around long enough for us to become friends despite my being the one who is terminal. If you are around, please join me in two weeks for some dragon slaying.
Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.