Kathy Chonez: The three dragons and what they mean

Nobody realized, however, that ultimately we were degrading and depleting the soil and compromising nutritional value by producing “homogenized food of inferior quality.” Robust nutrition as an important factor in maintaining or restoring our health slowly disappeared from our radar, replaced by easy to come by calories and miracle drugs to get us over the disease humps. And the grandmothers like mine, who prodded us with “Eat your parsley; you don’t want to develop kidney problems.” And who used Pepsi and Coke, not as beverages, but as kitchen drain cleaners? They grew old and died, taking their wisdom with them.

The sad, but inevitable decline in the importance of nutrition to our well-being, triggered by the combined industrialization of our food production and the development of miracle drugs has led to our present bizarro world in which health care facilities are customers, on behalf of their clientele, of soft drink, candy bar and potato chip companies, purveyors of cancer-stimulating, diabetes-triggering, kidney-damaging, obesity-promoting schlock. It’s not just the incongruity of the health care industry sanctioning and promoting products that only serve to undermine our health and the bosom-buddy relationship they maintain with commercial endeavors that should be their mortal enemies, it is the recognition that healthcare administrators lack the wit, wisdom or backbone to stand up and say, “You know, we’re a tad duplicitous about our commitment to help sick people get well and help healthy people stay that way, if we condone the sale of unhealthy snacks and beverages on our premises. Let’s be honest and say, ‘Our goal is to get you well enough to get you back out the front door.’”