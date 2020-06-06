Kathy Chonez: What patients bring to doctor-patient relationships

'How do you measure the utility of hope?' — Henry Marsh, MD from 'Do No Harm'
Beginning with Hippocrates, the doctor-patient relationship has been examined philosophically, literarily, sociologically and ethically with more than 8,000 articles, monographs, chapters and books in medical literature addressing the subject. While acknowledging having read relatively few of the 8,000 publications, from among those I have read and those whose titles and authors I perused, I found none whose author’s sole connection to the topic was that of being a patient.
Keep in mind that our interest now is the doctor-patient connection against the backdrop of potential placebo/nocebo effects inherent in the relationship. According to Fabrizio Benedetti, physiology and neuroscience professor at the University of Turin, Italy School of Medicine and a noted researcher in placebo studies, the importance to therapeutic treatment outcomes of a patient’s combined positive expectations, sense of hopefulness and personal agency all trigger the mind-body pathways believed to be implicated in the placebo response.
Thus, placebos are not limited to inert substances like sugar pills and saline solution. They are also “constituted of different words [and sentences] and therapeutic rituals that transpire during the doctor-patient relationship” which can have a profound and beneficial effect on a patient’s psychological state, quality of life and perhaps, to some degree health status.
Along with the inherent capacity to influence patients psychologically for better or for worse, doctors bring to the relationship their level of expertise based on their education and training and years of practice and the important awareness, seldom shared with the patient, that “certainty” is not an operative term in medicine, a field, according to Henry Marsh, entirely “about the balance of probabilities and risk.”
Those assets afford the physician unequal power in the relationship which, if wielded thoughtfully and compassionately, become important components of patient emotional stability, positive expectations and improved treatment outcomes. Doctors who are skeptical about the merits of such claims need only consider that randomized double-blind placebo controlled trials as the gold standard for clinical research were established because investigators and participating doctors were equally susceptible to suggestion, imagination and bias as were patients.
What is it then that the patient bring to the relationship? First and foremost, he brings the disease, which in our case is cancer. But, even if the patient’s profession is a causative factor in his disease state, it remains irrelevant in this new environment, except for leaving him unmoored from common ways by which he may measure self-worth, should the disease or its treatment prohibit working.
A patient also brings shock, fear, anger, high anxiety — emotional frailty and psychological discomfort with a body that he may no longer be able to trust. And, he brings whatever preconceived ideas he had about what it means to be a cancer patient. Lastly, he brings an urgent need to believe in and trust absolutely the knowledge and good intentions of the doctor, a total stranger, who, with appointments scheduled on average every twenty minutes, would find attempts at full engagement with each patient impossible and utterly exhausting.
How does all of this translate in actual doctor-patient discourse? Almost three years following my diagnosis, with full equanimity but changing test results, at my first appointment with a new-to-me oncologist, I was told immediately that there was nothing they could do for me. Trying to grasp the import of that statement, I asked if he were talking about how long I had to live.
“Yes.” he said
“How long?” I asked.
“Less than 2 months. I’m sorry.”
The exchange took less than my allotted 20 minutes, but the appointment lasted longer although not because I disintegrated emotionally. While the idea of meaningful engagement was absurd because we were never going to see each other again, I asked some questions about test results in an attempt to regain solid footing before making the long, lonely drive home.
That was over five years ago and since then, I have become intrigued by doctor-patient relationships, sparked largely by three appointments I had very close to one another just a year ago and not unrelated to the one I just recapped.
During the first appointment, the response to my question about treatment options for a just revealed mutation, was, “You need to consider that you should have died a long time ago so you are very lucky and you need to be grateful for the extra time you’ve already had ...” More was said, but that was the most relevant part.
Three weeks later, in response to the same question posed to a cancer surgeon, I was told, “We’re not even going to discuss a possible surgery. Lung cancer should have killed you a long time ago. Lung cancer is what is going to kill you and in the not to distant future so no, surgery for this is out of the question.” Talk about an accumulating history of awkward moments. Goodness!
The third appointment, four months later, concerned tumor biopsy and CAT scan results following an earlier appointment to discuss a targeted treatment for a growing tumor, one of several. A brief discussion about the doctor’s morning routine of exercise and a healthy breakfast was followed by an exchange I initiated in acknowledging that, based on CAT scan reports and tissue biopsy reported mutations, I understood that I was no longer a good candidate for the treatment discussed prior to the biopsy.
“You don’t even realize how lucky you are!” remarked the doctor.
“Because I’m still alive.” I responded.
“Absolutely.” He said.
“Well,” I offered, “I do a lot to help myself, I maintain a thoroughly researched cancer-fighting diet, I exercise daily, I ...”
“Nothing you do makes any difference.” he said, interrupting me. “None of it matters; you’re just lucky ...” More was said at this appointment as well, but you have the gist and three examples of doctor-patient relationship that reflect genuinely gratuitous negativity.
They obviously haven’t read Fabrizio Benedetti or any of the 8,000 publications referenced earlier. Nor have they read P.G. Wodehouse. If they had, they would know that it wasn’t the lion that died. On the other hand, that kind of engagement with patients neither exhausts the doctor nor triggers mind-body pathways involved in a placebo response. Quite the contrary, it likely triggers a nocebo response and begs the question which I will respond to in my next article: Can a person, regardless of health status become his own placebo?
By the way, I just celebrated the eighth year anniversary of my cancer diagnosis, but don’t tell my doctors. They might be devastated to learn that there is a lot cancer patients can do to help themselves, even in the company of doubting doctors.
Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.
