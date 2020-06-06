Kathy Chonez: What patients bring to doctor-patient relationships

Along with the inherent capacity to influence patients psychologically for better or for worse, doctors bring to the relationship their level of expertise based on their education and training and years of practice and the important awareness, seldom shared with the patient, that “certainty” is not an operative term in medicine, a field, according to Henry Marsh, entirely “about the balance of probabilities and risk.”

Those assets afford the physician unequal power in the relationship which, if wielded thoughtfully and compassionately, become important components of patient emotional stability, positive expectations and improved treatment outcomes. Doctors who are skeptical about the merits of such claims need only consider that randomized double-blind placebo controlled trials as the gold standard for clinical research were established because investigators and participating doctors were equally susceptible to suggestion, imagination and bias as were patients.

What is it then that the patient bring to the relationship? First and foremost, he brings the disease, which in our case is cancer. But, even if the patient’s profession is a causative factor in his disease state, it remains irrelevant in this new environment, except for leaving him unmoored from common ways by which he may measure self-worth, should the disease or its treatment prohibit working.