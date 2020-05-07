Leonard Pitts: All in this together?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We're all in this thing together.

Or so we are told by celebrities, politicians and every third TV commercial. It's the lullaby with which America soothes itself every time these shores are attacked. That's why Monday, Dec. 8, 1941, saw long lines at military recruiting offices and millions of dollars pouring in to the American Red Cross. Because Pearl Harbor had been bombed. Because we were all in this thing together.

But we weren't, a point driven home just two years later when rioting erupted across the country — Detroit, New York, L.A., Beaumont, Texas — in defense and expression of, and resistance to, white supremacy. White rioters in Mobile even crippled production at a shipyard critical to the war effort, critical to this thing we all were in together.

So in this pandemic era, one is disappointed, but hardly surprised, to see noisy protests against stay-at-home and social-distancing orders serve as platforms for our racial hypocrisy. Which brings us to last Thursday in Lansing, Michigan, where, for the second time in two weeks, the statehouse was under siege by protesters promoting the anarchistic idea that government has no right to govern, that closing businesses and asking for social distancing in a public-health crisis amounts to "tyranny."