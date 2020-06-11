Leonard Pitts: Amendment has no meaning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances." — The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

Those words have no meaning.

Not until or unless you and I agree they do. After all, neither the parchment on which the promises are written nor the Supreme Court that interprets them has any means to compel our obeisance. The words have force because we choose to be bound by them.

That's the basis of a free society. A traffic cop has power to tell us when to go and when to stop because we agree she does; if every driver refused to obey, what could she do? A piece of paper with Abraham Lincoln's picture on it can be exchanged for a 12-pack of Coke or two gallons of gas, because we agree that it can; but if ever we don't, the paper is worthless.

When people cease abiding by the unspoken pacts that bind us, a free society cannot function. That's what a riot is — a mass of people rescinding their agreement to obey the laws. For all its fire and fury, though, a riot is a localized affair that eventually exhausts itself.