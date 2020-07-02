Leonard Pitts: An important binary choice

Except that apparently, somebody did. The New York Times reports that two American officials say the information was included in late February in the President's Daily Brief, a document summarizing national security concerns and assessments that is prepared by the intelligence community each morning for the president to read. In all fairness, that last word is problematic with this particular president, whose impatience with the printed word is legendary.

And besides, he's a busy man. Indeed, according to one of the Times' sources, the specific date the Russian intel was included was February 27, a day Trump met with "Diamond and Silk," two former Fox "News" personalities famed for being black and loud while supporting him. Because, you know, priorities.

Presumably, the PDB he received that day would have told him how three marines were killed by a bomb last April. Presumably, it would have informed him that this tragedy has emerged as the focal point of a probe suggesting Russia put a bull's-eye on Americans. Whereupon a normal president would surely have raised the alarm, confronted the enemy or, at a minimum, acknowledged the crime.

But again, Trump is a very busy man, what with coronavirus blame to dodge and Confederate statues to defend.