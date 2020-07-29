Leonard Pitts: AOC, the hornet’s nest Republicans cannot stop themselves from poking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was a teacher in Michigan.

She was in line at a Walmart in rural Ohio.

She was at a bar in San Francisco.

She was a post office supervisor in Miami.

He told her to smile, and she didn’t.

He wanted to buy her a drink, and she declined.

He didn’t like her driving. He didn’t like her T-shirt. He had been her friend for seven years, but he didn’t like when she was put in charge of the percussion section in their marching band.

So he called her something, a vulgar noun modified by a vulgar adjective, neither of which is printable here, both of which you know all too well, because they are a woman-hating insult routine in the lexicon of men whose primacy has been challenged, whose egos have been bruised, who have been denied something they want.

Last week, it took center stage in the House of Representatives, via a speech from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. For some reason, she is the hornet’s nest Republicans cannot stop themselves from poking, even though they end up stung to pieces every time.