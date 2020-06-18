Leonard Pitts: Basketball would distract us from the serious issues we face

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dwight Howard:

So I hear you're not sure you want to come back and play basketball. Your team (also my team), the Los Angeles Lakers, was considered a championship contender before the season was abruptly halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Now comes word the NBA plans to resume a modified schedule on a closed campus at Walt Disney World.

But in a written statement last week to CNN, you questioned whether now is the time to be thinking about hoops. "Basketball, or entertainment period, isn't needed at this moment and will only be a distraction," you said. "Especially with the way the climate is now. I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that's just to (sic) beautiful to pass up."

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trailblazers are also said to have reservations. Lou Williams of the L.A. Clippers has tweeted about the "distraction" basketball might pose, though he hasn't said he won't play.

And you know what? I'm not so sure you're wrong. I'm also not so sure you're right.