Leonard Pitts: Can we still be a country?

Ultimately, it comes down to a set of rules.

Meaning norms, practices, guidelines — some written as law, some just respected as customs — to which we all adhere, even when that gives advantage to those with whom we disagree. It’s a covenant pluralistic self-government demands. And it’s one America is in the process of shredding — as seen anew in the Republican Party’s response to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Understand: that response tells us nothing about the GOP we did not already know. That it is one part thugocracy, one part kleptocracy, and all hypocrisy unencumbered by principle has long been clear to any honest observer. But the events of the last few days offer vivid evidence of just how deep the rot extends.

Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, you will recall, gnashed their teeth and rent their garments in 2016 when President Obama put forth a nominee to replace conservative icon Antonin Scalia on the top court. Too close to the election, they said. Let the people decide, they said. It was then eight months until Election Day.