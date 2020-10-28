Leonard Pitts: Dear Jared Kushner

Dear Jared Kushner:

So I see where you think you’ve figured out what’s wrong with Black people. Monday, you shared it on Fox “News.”

”One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community,” you said, “which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about. But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

How edifying to discover, 401 years later, that the problem was us all along. Freedom, education, wealth, health, not being murdered by mobs ... we simply didn’t want them enough. Lazy us.

As it happens, you relieved yourself of this “thought” while discussing George Floyd, the unarmed 46-year-old African-American man who died in Minneapolis with a white cop’s knee on his neck. You criticized people who “polarize the country” on social media or use NBA courts as protest signs to decry “the George Floyd situation.” Me, I find it useful to juxtapose your “situation” with his.

The Washington Post tells us he was the great-great grandson of a man born enslaved in North Carolina. The New Yorker tells us you are the great-grandson of a Holocaust survivor.