Leonard Pitts: Does anybody really know what the truth is anymore?

"I happen to be taking" hydroxychloroquine, he told reporters. Why? "'Cause I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories."

Unfortunately, none of those "good stories" is backed by even a smidgen of science. Hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria and lupus, has not been shown to have any usefulness in warding off the coronavirus. In certain patients, it may even be linked to cardiac arrhythmia. In sum, then, hydroxychloroquine appears to be about as effective against COVID-19 as an injection of Lysol.

One may reasonably suspect, given Trump's habitual estrangement from the truth and the unlikelihood of any doctor with an ounce of integrity prescribing that drug, that he's lying and will soon claim he was just being "sarcastic." On the other hand, given his penchant for magical thinking, his aversion to masks and other pandemic safeguards and the fact that doctors without integrity are not unheard of, it's also reasonable to believe Trump is telling the truth.