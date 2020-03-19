Leonard Pitts: Is there still a place called 'us?'

On Saturday night, I ordered takeout from my favorite Chinese place. I did this as a gesture of solidarity after hearing that people have been avoiding Chinese restaurants because of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China.

I also did it because I had a taste for egg foo young.

If my intended message was muddled by those mixed motivations, well, chalk it up to the fact that the pandemic has been hell on easy symbolism. This is supposed to be one of those times where Americans come together, where we put aside our singular, selfish needs and concentrate instead on acting in the best interests of the greater and larger us.

But you have to wonder just how it is you go about doing that. Or, more to the point, how do you go about showing your fellow citizens you are doing that?

It's a question one did not have to ask in previous national crises; they lent themselves easily and naturally to symbolic gestures of solidarity and unity. After the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, you joined the Marines, planted a Victory Garden or collected scrap metal. After John Kennedy was murdered, you wept in the streets end embraced strangers as kin. After the terrorist attacks of 2001, you gave blood, lit candles, hung American flags from freeway overpasses.