Leonard Pitts: Nobody roots for Goliath

Yet somehow, they all manage to live with it.

Predictably, Karen, one of your defenders suggested white people retaliate by adopting a "black" name — he suggested Lakeisha — as a meme for things they find disagreeable in black women. They're welcome to try — it's a free country — but I can guarantee it won't work out well for them. That's because of something I call the Goliath Principle after a quote from Wilt Chamberlain: "Everybody roots for David," said Chamberlain, who stood 7'1" and weighed 250 pounds. "Nobody roots for Goliath."

Karen, that's not just sports, it's life. The Goliath Principle is why we empathize with secretaries over supervisors and maids over millionaires, why a tiny woman decking a brawny man makes you laugh, but a brawny man decking a tiny woman is infuriating. Human nature dictates that we side with little over big, weak over strong, with those power is wielded upon over those who wield power. So the white person who attempted to meme "Lakeisha" would only reveal himself as a thin-skinned bully who had missed the point entirely.