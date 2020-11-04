Leonard Pitts: Springsteen wrestles with death

Not that memory and mortality are the only themes Springsteen wrestles. But they are the ones he keeps returning to, as if he can’t stop ruminating on the impermanence of life.

“I’ll see you in my dreams,” he promises a departed friend in one song. “I’m alive and I’m out here on my own,” he exults in another song, also offered to the spirit of lost friends. In yet another song, he sings a lament many have sung before: “One minute you’re here, next minute you’re gone.”

None of this is particularly surprising coming from an introspective poet who notched his 71st birthday in September. Yet the theme resonates beyond the AARP set in a godawful year that has gone out of its way to remind us that life makes no promises. We lost the Black Panther and the Black Mamba this year. We’ve also lost over 231,000 of our family and friends to a pandemic.

But, as Springsteen sings, you and me, we’re alive. Improbably, gloriously, so.