Leonard Pitts: Trump, the king of sarcasm

It must be so hard to have people always misunderstanding you. In one tweet you asked, "Does sarcasm ever work?"

I don't blame you for being exasperated. But you have to understand that you are processing things on a level most of us can't even conceive. I mean, with meat packers warning of food shortages, the economy in ruins, America leading the world in coronavirus cases and the death toll set to soon surpass the 58,000 who died in Vietnam, most people would consider this a time for serious, sober analysis.

Who but you would have realized it's actually a time for hijinks?

Well, not hijinks, exactly. That word implies humor that is fun or carefree. Sarcasm is more arch and acidic than that. Merriam-Webster describes it as "sharp and often satirical or ironic ... designed to cut or give pain." Indeed, sarcasm is often expressed in saying the opposite of what you mean. Like when you dub a fat guy, "Tiny" or a tall guy "Shorty." Or like when you call a bunch of goobers geniuses.