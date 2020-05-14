Leonard Pitts: What are you doing to help?

It was not until Thursday, two days after release of the video triggered a national chorus of condemnation raining down on the tiny south Georgia county, that the McMichaels were finally jailed. It had taken 74 days. Seventy-four days. And will that bring justice? This is America, so don't hold your breath.

If that sounds bitter, well, bitterness seems an entirely appropriate response to what was captured in that video. Meaning not just another murder of another unarmed man, but yet another iteration of the eternal, infernal arrogance that infects so much of white America, this notion that a white man or woman has the divine right to require any given black person to justify their presence and activities.

"Why are you barbecuing in that public park?"

"Why are you swimming in that public pool?"

"Why are you jogging down that public street bothering no one, minding your own damn business?"

All white people? No. Of course not. But more white people than many white people would readily concede.