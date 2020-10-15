Leonard Pitts: Whitmer plot and cultural entitlement

But here is where Bragman’s logic turns as ramshackle as Morrison’s yard: Inner-city violence — the violence of having too little, living too close, enduring too much — almost always stems from arguments, drug-trade disputes and small-time street crime. But when have you ever seen an inner-city gang conspire to overthrow a government? Would news media dignify that terror cell as it has dignified this one, by calling it a “militia”?

Would anyone tie the crime to economic anxiety?

The answers, in order: Never, no and no.

Urban violence is often a violence of survival, often a violence of tragic idiocy. But what Morrison is accused of is a violence of cultural entitlement, of the perceived loss of power and rank. It is a violence of, Who is she to tell me to wear a mask? A violence of, It’s getting so a white man has no rights at all anymore. A violence of, Make America great again.

One of the things white people tend not to understand about white people is how deep that resentment, that fear of demotion, go. Granted, the white poor have always been the ground troops of that bitterness, the ones who threw the punches and planted the bombs. But poverty did not cause the bitterness or the violence. Rather, they stem from a conviction that, by dint of color or culture, one deserves the final and decisive word.