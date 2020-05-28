Leonard Pitts: With the death toll mounting, Trump keeps tweeting

"Crazy Nancy Pelosi ..."

And tweets.

"Fake news ..."

Always before, there have been words for moments like this, moments of rawness and loss. Always before, the president would craft language as a vessel for our grief and a sword of our resolve; he would center us, comfort us, remind us to keep faith with tomorrow and aspire to the best version of ourselves.

In a word, he would console us. You just took it for granted. Nine people were massacred in a church in Charleston, and President Barack Obama went there and spoke of grace, even singing the old hymn about how amazing grace is, because of course he did. Twenty small children and six adults were murdered at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, and Obama fought back tears and declared, "Our hearts are broken today," because of course he did.

Because that's what presidents do.

Or did. And we are only discovering how important that is in its absence -- now that the office of president is functionally vacant.