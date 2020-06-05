News-Gazette: Cannot tolerate the violence

Their cases will be handled as they should be — in courts of law.

Aside from holding peaceful protests, there’s no reason to — and certainly no justification for — the rampant criminality that has occurred throughout the country, including in Champaign County.

With any luck, the looting that took place Sunday at the mall will be a one-time event.

Protesters gathered Monday afternoon at the county courthouse in Urbana, marching, chanting and briefly blocking traffic, but engaging in no inappropriate conduct.

That was as it should be.

Those who use participation in legitimate protests as a pretext for engaging in vandalism and thievery only undermine the credibility of those individuals who are expressing legitimate complaints about what occurred in Minneapolis.

How could anyone think that breaking into one of the many businesses at and near the mall in Champaign advances a social cause?

Instead, it raises serious doubts as to the sincerity of all those who are present when this kind of illegal activity occurs. Not everyone present at incidents like this may participate in the mayhem, but they are unavoidably linked to the actions of others.