News-Gazette: Cannot tolerate the violence
0 comments
Another View

News-Gazette: Cannot tolerate the violence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This editorial appeared in the June 1, 2020, edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette:

Chaos and disorder are a threat to everyone, including those sowing chaos and disorder.

It’s impossible to reason with members of a mob, particularly one bent on thievery and destruction.

Fortunately, they constitute a relatively small part of our society. So it’s incumbent upon the rest of us to keep in perspective what happened in Minneapolis last week and what’s being done about what happened. That doesn’t mean to accept it without reservation, but to keep understandable anger in check.

From all appearances, the death of George Floyd was an entirely avoidable event, the result of an abuse of police authority. It revived longstanding concerns about the abuse of minority citizens at the hands of police.

But if the image of a black man pleading for assistance from an unresponsive white police officer revived old wounds, the reaction by city officials in Minneapolis was starkly different from the indifference once displayed by officials responsible for maintaining public safety.

The officer in question was immediately fired and was later charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other officers at the scene were dismissed and are expected to be charged.

Their cases will be handled as they should be — in courts of law.

Aside from holding peaceful protests, there’s no reason to — and certainly no justification for — the rampant criminality that has occurred throughout the country, including in Champaign County.

With any luck, the looting that took place Sunday at the mall will be a one-time event.

Protesters gathered Monday afternoon at the county courthouse in Urbana, marching, chanting and briefly blocking traffic, but engaging in no inappropriate conduct.

That was as it should be.

Those who use participation in legitimate protests as a pretext for engaging in vandalism and thievery only undermine the credibility of those individuals who are expressing legitimate complaints about what occurred in Minneapolis.

How could anyone think that breaking into one of the many businesses at and near the mall in Champaign advances a social cause?

Instead, it raises serious doubts as to the sincerity of all those who are present when this kind of illegal activity occurs. Not everyone present at incidents like this may participate in the mayhem, but they are unavoidably linked to the actions of others.

That doesn’t even account for the danger to public safety that exists when people are running amok or the damage done to the businesses, their owners and employees.

Obviously, authorities must use all their resources to discourage this kind of criminality and, if problems break out, put an end to them.

Society simply cannot function when a small portion of the population decides that it’s entitled to take what it wants and destroy what it will.

Where will circumstances end if people exercise no restraint on their conduct by taking no responsibility for it?

No one should want to find out because it would be awful for everyone.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: The fabric is fraying: Redemption is becoming a thing of the past
Columnists

Commentary: The fabric is fraying: Redemption is becoming a thing of the past

Some years ago, I interviewed Andrew Young, the civil rights leader, former mayor of Atlanta and former congressman and ambassador to the United Nations - a wise and brave man. Something he said shocked me. He said: Atlanta is a city more easygoing and tolerant than most, a melting pot, an incubator of pluralism. But it could turn into a powder keg in a moment. If the wrong things happened in ...

+10
Commentary: What the George Floyd unrest and COVID-19 are revealing
Columnists

Commentary: What the George Floyd unrest and COVID-19 are revealing

George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing, and riots have now erupted in cities across our nation. We can blame those police officers who participated in Floyd's murder, and we can blame those looters who have moved well beyond peaceful demonstrations. But real solutions to these problems require that we probe deeper as we try to ...

+3
Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him
Columnists

Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him

Imagine if you killed somebody on your job, and all you got that day was fired. You go into work the next day, return the keycard you swipe every morning when you get on the elevator, pack the things from your desk, toss out whatever food you have in the pantry refrigerator and say goodbye to your co-workers before two security guards escort you out of the building. And, let's just say this ...

+2
Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony
Columnists

Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony

The news that Donald Trump will likely not preside over the traditional unveiling of his predecessors' official White House portraits is disappointing, but not exactly surprising. After all, Trump and Barack Obama do not like or respect each other. The prospect of having the Obamas and a bunch of their former administration officials back in the White House for an occasion on which Trump would ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News