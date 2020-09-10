News-Gazette: Hard times getting a bit easier

In July 2019, Illinois’ unemployment rate hovered around 5 percent and was dropping. In July 2020, it stood at 14.6 percent, a horrific number but slightly better than the June 2020 rate of 15.3 percent.

Those numbers represent the lives of many thousands of Illinoisans whose way of life has been turned down. They further represent a serious decline in the number of people who pay taxes that keep the government running and spend their disposable income in ways that keep businesses afloat.

The impact of taxes not paid and income not spent has been catastrophic.

Just this week, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that her city budget is $3 billion-plus in the hole. At the same time, the state of Illinois faces similar financial shortfalls.

Both the mayor and the governor are hoping for a financial bailout from the federal government, which also has been devastated by the coronavirus fallout.

Unfortunately, there’s no end in sight to the economic, social and public-health fallout. As government restrictions have eased, so have the rules surrounding the economic lockdown. But not only has the virus not gone away, it has also resurged in some areas — to the point that public officials have tightened the restrictions they previously had loosened.

Where this all goes is impossible to say. But serious problems persist, even if they are only slightly less serious than they were a few months ago.

