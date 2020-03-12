News-Gazette: Misplaced compassion

This editorial appeared in the March 8, 2020, edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette:
With Democratic supermajorities in the Illinois House and Senate eager to do his bidding, Gov. J.B. Pritzker can be confident that he’ll get much — if not almost all — of his budget and legislative proposals passed into law this year.
But one of his particularly controversial measures requires the rapt attention of legislators from both parties.
It’s Pritzker’s plan to eliminate the setting of cash bonds for individuals charged with criminal offenses who are waiting for the cases against them to work their way through the courts.
Although the bill has not yet been written, making it impossible to determine what exactly he has in mind, Pritzker’s plan has already drawn scorn from the law-enforcement community.
“We’re here to say we cannot, and unequivocally do not, support efforts being discussed to eliminate cash bond. This is not the way to make the criminal-justice system more equitable. It is not the way to make our communities safer,” said Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association.
Law-enforcement officers are girding for what they expect will be a tough fight with the powerful Pritzker. They’ve formed a single entity — the Coalition for Public Safety — out of a group of law-enforcement organizations to lead their cause.
Although he contends otherwise, Pritzker’s proposal has nothing to do with promoting public safety. It’s all about what he considers the inequity of setting cash bonds that some defendants cannot make and, as a consequence, cause them to be held in custody while their cases are adjudicated.
He makes the argument, one that’s plausible under some circumstances, that it’s unjust that individuals who have been charged with a crime but not yet convicted are held in custody.
It’s for that reason that Pritzker asserts that judges should be given two choices with respect to criminal defendants — holding them in jail without bond or turning them loose.
The governor assumes, with no evidence to show otherwise, that judges will, for the most part, release most defendants. But who’s to say judges might be more inclined not to take a chance on what criminal defendants will do if released and err on the side of caution by holding more defendants in jail without bond?
This issue goes to the heart of what setting a bond is about.
As a general rule, a court sets bonds so that defendants will have a financial incentive to return to court. If they do not return, the bonds are forfeited. But they also serve the purpose of allowing judges to set a bond that is appropriate given the nature of the criminal case.
Arraignment-court judges routinely allow defendants to go free on their own recognizance or on very low bonds if they meet certain criteria.
Do they have community ties? Are they employed? Do they have a prior criminal record? What is the nature of the charge against them, a misdemeanor or a felony? If it’s a felony, what’s the nature of the offense — burglary, armed robbery, murder?
Stripping judges of the discretion to set a bond commensurate with the offense and the history and character of the defendant would be a disservice both to the criminal-justice system and the public.
The Legislature rewrote the rules on bail in 2017, directing arraignment-court judges to not require bonds for those charged with nonviolent offenses.
Since then, anecdotal evidence shows more defendants are skipping their court appearances, requiring judges to issue arrest warrants for failing to appear in court.
Ironically, in those cases, not setting any bond has the perverse effect of encouraging defendants not to show up in court, compounding their legal problems.
The argument that proponents of abolishing bond make is easy to understand and tugs at the heartstrings. The office of Attorney General Kwame Raoul foolishly characterizes the issue as one of “wealth discrimination,” as if being able to post 10 percent of a $1,000 or $10,000 bond falls solely within the province of the “millionaires and billionaires” the governor likes to denounce.
But there are real public safety issues in play, as the Chicago Tribune recently demonstrated when it reported that "21 defendants. ... allegedly committed murder after being released from custody in the 15 months after” the 2017 bail reform.
That kind of reporting ought to get Pritzker’s attention, but it won’t. Eliminating bonds combines what he considers compassionate policy and vote-getting politics.
So that means it’s legislators who will have to say no. Based on the General Assembly’s political disposition, that could be a tough sell. But opponents of this plan have a strong case to make, and they need to do so.