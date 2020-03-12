News-Gazette: Misplaced compassion

Although he contends otherwise, Pritzker’s proposal has nothing to do with promoting public safety. It’s all about what he considers the inequity of setting cash bonds that some defendants cannot make and, as a consequence, cause them to be held in custody while their cases are adjudicated.

He makes the argument, one that’s plausible under some circumstances, that it’s unjust that individuals who have been charged with a crime but not yet convicted are held in custody.

It’s for that reason that Pritzker asserts that judges should be given two choices with respect to criminal defendants — holding them in jail without bond or turning them loose.

The governor assumes, with no evidence to show otherwise, that judges will, for the most part, release most defendants. But who’s to say judges might be more inclined not to take a chance on what criminal defendants will do if released and err on the side of caution by holding more defendants in jail without bond?

This issue goes to the heart of what setting a bond is about.