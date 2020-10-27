News-Gazette: Next up on governor’s agenda

This editorial was published in the Oct. 18, 2020 edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette.

For good or ill, Illinois’ criminal-justice system is almost certain to get a major and expensive face-lift over the next year or two.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently laid out a substantial proposal that addresses what he calls “seven guiding principles” sure to be embraced by his supermajorities in the House and Senate.

Although Pritzker’s proposal pays lip service to public safety, it’s clear that his principles were developed with the idea that lawbreakers are driven to criminal conduct by their life circumstances and mistreated on a widespread basis by the criminal-justice system.

In that context, it’s no surprise that the law-enforcement community reacted with alarm to Pritzker’s offerings. Authorities complained they were denied the opportunity to participate in the proposal’s development and that the governor is addressing Chicago’s problems as if they are statewide.

The Pritzker proposals stand in sharp contrast to past get-tough approaches on criminal justice. Indeed, it seems to reverse that approach, taking it much easier on lawbreakers while getting tough on law enforcement.