News-Gazette: The Big Ten’s deep dive into the dark

The Big Ten is not the only conference that has decided to play. The SEC and the Big 12 are playing under the same odd ground rules as the Big Ten.

Other conferences, like the Pac-12, continue to sit out the season for safety reasons.

Frankly, it’s hard to argue with either approach.

Fear can be paralyzing, and more is not known about this pandemic and its malicious reach than is known. So it’s no surprise that experienced and intelligent people across the country can look at the similar sets of facts and reach different conclusions.

That’s particularly so if they have different priorities. That’s where the question of revenue comes into play.

Sure, the players and coaches can’t wait to get on the field and compete. That’s what they do. It’s their raison d’etre.

But it would be beyond naive to ignore the collateral economic damage caused to university sports programs by season cancellations.

Just as the original economic shutdowns put in place in states like Illinois last year devastated economies and turned people’s lives upside down, so, too, have major college sports programs been subject to similar devastation.