Opinion | A message from local nonprofits: So many needs

Each new day brings revised expert economic forecasts, analysis and recommendations, all doomed by a lack of context for which has no context. We’re worried about our health and that of our loved ones, especially those living in more urban areas. But right now, uncertainty brings cascading waves of sadness and anxiety on multiple levels; shredding our long-nurtured confidence that we are truly in control.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was succinct in saying “Ultimately, you can’t have a livelihood if you don’t have a life,” yet our concern for the future of that livelihood is never far away. We think about it when we take our prescribed daily walk, when we eat dinner alone or with our family, or when we wash our hands. We think a lot about everything now when we’re washing our hands.
We are at widely varying places along the prosperity ladder, with varying degrees of certainty about the livelihoods that looked so much more secure just a few weeks ago.
Some of us are still working — either from home or at our normal workplace — still receiving a paycheck while providing goods and services deemed essential.
Some, including teachers, are receiving paychecks while trying to maintain a level of sanity, worrying about those they would be teaching, concerned that the glimpses of academic progress they’ve observed in the past seven months may quickly recede.
Some of us are already out of work, either because our business was ordered closed or because the need for our product or service cannot be met when everyone is sheltered at home. Some have already been laid off; others of us fear that it’s just a matter of time.
Still others own a business. We worry not only about our own future but about that of our employees, anxious that we’ll soon have to lay off outstanding employees through no fault of theirs; wishing that severance checks were possible rather than paying utility bills.
And some of us are retired; a month ago rather hopeful that we would not outlive our money; now far less so. For more than a week ago, we wisely resisted the urge to go online and check our investment balance, finally succumbing to our annoying curiosity.
We rightly think that $2 trillion is a lot (it was the entire federal budget as recently as 2002), but are skeptical about how and when it might help us. Some of us will soon receive a check for $1,200 and it will not be enough. Others of us with incomes above a certain threshold will receive no such check; let’s have the grace to be thankful for our higher income.
Amidst this malaise of global and personal economic uncertainty, you have already started seeing advertisements for national groups or organizations that promise your donations will trickle into the hands of those affected by the virus nationally. And so they may.
You’ve also read about performing arts groups that have closed down, sports arena workers that have been laid off. So, if you’d normally go to St. Louis to see the Symphony or planned to attend the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament there, finding a way to donate the money you planned to spend to assist musicians, ushers or concession workers would no doubt be appreciated.
But first — albeit self-serving to say the least — we’d ask you to consider continuing to support local organizations, agencies and nonprofits, even those who do not pretend to know how adding a “Coronavirus Relief” message would be either helpful or accurate.
Don’t start with us. Rather, if you belong to a faith community that is not currently meeting physically, send your tithe and offering check or go online to give it. The spiritual, social and emotional support that you’ve received from your church community has been substantial in good times; it will likely prove invaluable today.
As you may have suspected, it’s time to talk about us and those that we continue to serve. We have remained open, and although in many cases our methods of delivering goods and services have changed over the past weeks, we’ve all adapted and continue to serve those in your towns and neighborhoods that are at greatest risk not only during a pandemic but during more normal times.
We are providing food to those who are hungry, clothing to those who are without, support to those who are pregnant, and shelter for those who have none or whose previous living situation was marked by emotional and physical violence.
And for the sick — whether emotionally, mentally or physically — we continue to offer a pathway to healing.
Your financial support is needed. We cannot say that those donations will offer relief to those affected by COVID-19. We do say that they will support the neediest among us while in the midst of it.
Please consider making a financial donation today.
Signed,
Backpack Weekend Meals, c/o Rotary Club of Marion, P.O. Box 341, Marion, IL 62959
Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois, https://bgcsi.org/, Click on "DONATE"
Good Samaritan Ministries, www.goodsamcarbondale.org, scroll to bottom to "Donate"
Murphysboro Food Pantry, P.O. Box 671, Murphysboro, IL 62966
Pregnancy Matters, www.pregnancymatters.org/support, scroll down to "Donate Now"
Salvation Army of Southern Illinois, http://stlsalvationarmy.org/, donate by ZIP code
The Women's Center, www.thewomensctr.org, Click on "DONATIONS"
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry, https://victorydreamcenter.org/donate/
