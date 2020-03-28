Opinion | A message from local nonprofits: So many needs

Some of us are already out of work, either because our business was ordered closed or because the need for our product or service cannot be met when everyone is sheltered at home. Some have already been laid off; others of us fear that it’s just a matter of time.

Still others own a business. We worry not only about our own future but about that of our employees, anxious that we’ll soon have to lay off outstanding employees through no fault of theirs; wishing that severance checks were possible rather than paying utility bills.

And some of us are retired; a month ago rather hopeful that we would not outlive our money; now far less so. For more than a week ago, we wisely resisted the urge to go online and check our investment balance, finally succumbing to our annoying curiosity.

We rightly think that $2 trillion is a lot (it was the entire federal budget as recently as 2002), but are skeptical about how and when it might help us. Some of us will soon receive a check for $1,200 and it will not be enough. Others of us with incomes above a certain threshold will receive no such check; let’s have the grace to be thankful for our higher income.